Denise Richards’ comments on RHOBH have fans convinced that Brandi Glanville is telling the truth

Denise Richards learned that there was a rumor about her on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The other ladies told her that Brandi Glanville shared a story with them that she and Denise had hooked up one night while out of town.

Brandi told the other women that she and Denise had sex.

When Denise was confronted, she had an interesting reaction. Although she denied it, she looked more concerned that it was being shared, and fans believe that her reaction reveals that she’s guilty.

Denise Richards looks guilty based on her reactions to the rumor

Over the past week or so, fans have been sharing their thoughts about whether it’s Denise or Brandi speaking the truth.

Based on Denise’s reaction during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers are leaning towards believing Brandi’s story. As one fan explained, Denise needs to come up with a defense better than the accusation that Brandi has slept with someone else.

Even Teddi Mellencamp chimed in saying that she doesn’t believe Denise’s story. During last night’s episode, Denise said that she never spoke to Brandi before Kyle Richards’ party. But just minutes later, she said that she did speak to Brandi prior to the party.

Denise: I never spoke to Brandi before Kyle's party. Also Denise: pic.twitter.com/3pdAEZkcjh — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) August 6, 2020

One viewer said that Denise’s reaction and her comment about not speaking to Brandi, which she immediately reversed, made her look very guilty.

Could Brandi be telling the truth? Sure. Could Denise be denying everything to protect her marriage and her kids? Sure.

But we don’t know for sure. Right now, it’s really Denise’s word against Brandi’s.

Denise Richards could quit RHOBH and Brandi Glanville take over her spot

Because of this rumor, Denise may want out of her Bravo contract. During filming, she says, “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” if she doesn’t want to film something that could cause drama for her.

She even tried to get a cease and desist order in place to ensure that the story didn’t get out, but it didn’t work.

Interestingly, former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge chimed in on the rumor this week, revealing that she believes that the whole thing set up to make Denise look bad.

Another fan believes that Brandi could be behind it so she can secure her spot on the show again.

This week on Twitter, Brandi explained that she wants Denise to take responsibility. She also asked why Denise would sleep with another woman if she thought her husband Aaron and her kids would be so upset about it.

While Brandi continues to push the story, Denise hasn’t said too much publicly about the situation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.