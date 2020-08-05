Tamra Judge suggests Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville affair claims were RHOBH setup

Everyone is weighing in on the shocking affair claims regarding Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Now, Tamra Judge from the Orange County franchise is throwing in her two cents and coming to Denise’s defense.

The rumors continue to take flight regarding Brandi’s shocking claims that she slept with a very married Denise Richards.

The allegations were made right before the ladies set sail for Rome on their cast trip, and it seems all the drama will unfold while they are there.

We’ve already caught the dramatic revelation by Teddi during the ladies’ first dinner in Rome and the rest will continue to play out in the upcoming episode.

Denise seemed blindsided by the accusations and as she denied the claims, her castmates question why Brandi would make the whole thing up.

Tamra thinks Denise was set up

While some of the women cast are on the fence regarding who to believe, it seems Tamra Judge had picked a side.

The former Bravo alum commented on a post of the Wild Things actress on Instagram and it appears that Denise has another housewife in her corner.

The post was simply an image of the 49-year-old with the caption, “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo.”

The phrase has now been made popular by Denise, who seems to think that by saying this phrase, the network will cut the clip.

This is clearly not the case since we’ve seen her on camera saying, “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” in two separate situations and both times they were shown on TV.

During the tense dinner, where the affair claims were brought to light the actress said the phrase, in hopes that the video wouldn’t see the light of day.

It did, and the storyline is playing out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, Tamra Judge is not buying it for a minute.

“Poor Denise,” writes the former RHOC alum. “Clearly a set up.”

Some fans agree that Denise was set up

Tamra is not the only one that thinks the mom-of-three was set up.

Some fans are also taking Denise’s side in the ongoing battle between her and Brandi Glanville.

“Yes I do I feel so sorry for her,” Writes one IG user. “She hasn’t been mean or hateful yet these women are still coming for her 🤦‍♀️😩I hope she gets them all back one by one KARMA BABY.”

Another person on Instagram replied. “@deniserichards was definitely a set up! No one should be treated like that, TV or not.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.