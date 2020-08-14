Lisa Rinna admits she should have warned Denise Richards about Brandi Glanville affair claims

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrated their last day in Rome in the latest episode, and it was just as dramatic as the day they arrived.

That first day, Teddi Mellencamp dropped the bombshell on Denise Richards and the rest of the group that Brandi Glanville was claiming that she and Denise had an affair.

Brandi told Teddi and Kyle Richards that she and Denise hooked up right before they jetted off to Rome.

During the car ride to the airport, Teddi and Kyle told Lisa Rinna what Brandi had said.

Rinna– who been a friend of Denise’s for a long time –did not warn her about the rumor, and now she’s regretting that!

Denise begs Lisa to stop attacking her

In the latest episode of RHOBH, Denise got very emotional during a conversation with Denise.

As the two friends tried to work things out, Lisa broke down in tears when Denise told her that she has not been a good friend.

“Lisa, stop attacking me. I’ve had your back,” says Denise. “If everyone at the last 20 dinners kept coming at you, I would say stop guys. I feel like you have not been a friend to me.”

These words from Denise seemed struck a chord with Lisa, who’s had some time to think about how she’s been treating her friend.

And it’s clear she’s having some regrets about how the whole thing played out.

Lisa admits she should have warned Denise

During the tearful conversation, the entire situation was clearly weighing heavily on Lisa. She admitted that she should have warned Denise about the rumors.

“I should have sent a text,” Lisa said. “I didn’t and I think that’s where I feel really bad, because you would have warned me.”

“I would have,” responded Denise. “I would have told them, ‘Guys, don’t go there.'”

The 57-year-old tearfully admitted, “I just have been mean and angry. It’s just not like me. I don’t know what’s going on, Denise…but I’m sorry.”

The apology left Denise quite emotional as well. She responded through tears, saying, “It’s not just you. It’s the rest of the women. Some of them, I don’t even know why they even have me around and then try and destroy my family. For what?”

As the conversation ended, the two friends hugged things out and promised to be better friends to each other.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.