RHOBH: Erika Jayne wants to stop transfer of Tom Girardi NFL cases to another law firm — Here’s why

Erika Jayne has filed new documents in court. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her legal team have filed documents in court regarding several NFL lawsuits that her estranged husband Tom Girardi was involved in prior to having his license to practice law revoked.

The embattled attorney has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars including money meant for the families of victims who died in a plane crash. It’s claimed that the funds were never received and now there are several pending lawsuits against him.

Erika has also been caught up in some of the legal woes involving her husband amid claims some of the mismanaged money was used to fund her extravagant lifestyle.

Tom has since filed for bankruptcy but attornies are trying to recoup whatever they can.

Erika has denied any knowledge of her estranged husband’s alleged wrongdoing and now she wants the court’s intervention regarding a decision made by the trustee in Tom’s bankruptcy case.

Erika Jayne wants to stop transfer in NFL case

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s recent court filing involves an NFL concussion case where Tom represented a large number of athletes in over 100 health-related lawsuits against the NFL.

However, Radar obtained court documents that showed Erika’s lawyer filed an objection after the trustee in Tom’s involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy recently proposed to transfer the estate’s interest in the lawsuits to another law firm.

The court-appointed trustee has control over Tom’s finances and has the task of allocating funds to any people owed money by Tom.

Erika Jayne disagrees with the trustee’s recent decision

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her legal team made it clear that they object to the decision to transfer her estranged husband’s interest in the NFL cases to another law firm.

Her lawyer wrote, “Ms. Girardi has a 12th-grade education, was never a GK [Girardi & Keese] attorney, and had no role in the operation or management of GK. Ms. Girardi was, however, married for approximately 20 years to Thomas Girardi, whom we understand is the 100% equity holder of GK.”

He added, “Ms. Girardi filed a petition for divorce from Mr. Girardi on or about November 3, 2020; and there was no pre-nuptial agreement.”

Erika wants to court to step in because she believes that Tom’s pending cases could be “extremely valuable” and “potentially sufficient to pay all legitimate creditors in full, including victims of GK, leaving a surplus of millions of dollars for equity.”

The RHOBH star thinks that the NFL cases could be worth an estimated $20 million, and that any surplus would allow for her to be paid a portion as well.

The judge has not yet ruled in Erika’s latest filing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.