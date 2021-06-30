Tom Girardi’s PPP loan exposed: Erika Jayne’s estranged husband approved for $1.5 million before bankruptcy

Tom Girardi misuses official pandemic loan Pic credit: Bravo

The plot thickens as more information about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Erika Jayne and husband Tom Girardi’s finances are exposed after a PPP loan is uncovered.

Some fans-turned-super-detectives found evidence of a million-dollar PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan Tom Girardi took out last April while many Americans were laid off because of the pandemic.

The lawyer applied for and received more than $1.5 million dollars that was meant to be used for employee payroll.

Did Tom Girardi misuse a PPP loan during the worst of the pandemic?

This bit is just another blow in a string of atrocities that Giradi is being accused of and it just gets darker and darker.

This news is particularly unsettling as Girardi’s partners claim that they haven’t been paid more than $300,000 in salaries and that Girardi has defrauded clients out of more than $58 million.

Victims of Girardi’s alleged theft appeared on the ABC documentary The Hustler and the Houswife, and they are not painting the two in a very flattering light.

Page Six reports that the loan came less than a year before the two had to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy while Erika was on Bravo flaunting her extreme wealth and bragging about spending tens of thousands of dollars in “glam.” PPP loans were meant to be a low-interest stop-gap for businesses suffering during the layoffs and shutdowns at the height of quarantine, not a personal bridge to accommodate lavish lifestyles.

Disturbing news continues to emerge in the Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi case

At the time, no one knew that Girardi was facing allegations of fraud and misconduct, but now that both Erika’s and Tom’s lifestyle is under such scrutiny, some pretty disturbing news is emerging.

These PPP loans are public record and some Real Housewives Redditors are going to extreme lengths to investigate not only Tom Girardi’s loan history but also a handful of other reality stars’.

Erika filed for divorce from Girardi in November of 2020 but has cited a breach in the relationship on the latest episode of RHOBH. Although Erika hasn’t spoken publicly about the charges and allegations surrounding her and Tom, she is using the series as a way to get her side of the story in the public.

Over the seasons of the Beverly Hills franchise, Erika has famously made her extreme wealth a storyline and has even made the idea that “It’s expensive to be me” a significant part of her brand.

The early episodes of the latest season still feature Erika touring her expensive mansion, trying to parse through the rooms and rooms of expensive couture. Making these revelations seems very suspect in light of what the public knows now.

It is yet to be seen how much of the truth Erika chooses to reveal on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but so far it isn’t keeping pace with daily breaking news.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.