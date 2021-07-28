RHOBH: Erika Jayne responds after Twitter user confirms Tom Girardi cheating story

Twitter user confirms Tom Girardi cheating story. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne has been opening up about her marriage to Tom Girardi in recent episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While things seemed perfect from the outside, Erika has admitted that the relationship with her 81-year-old husband was anything but.

These days, Erika and her now estranged husband are embroiled in several lawsuits from Tom’s past clients, who alleged that he stole millions that were owed to them. Erika has been opening up about her divorce and legal woes on the show, and Tom’s supposed affairs have also been a topic of conversation.

Twitter user confirms Tom Girardi cheating allegation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told quite a story last week about Tom Girardi that had her castmates staring in disbelief. She relayed a dramatic car accident that Tom was involved in, which left him unconscious for 12 hours. The embattled attorney reportedly drove off a cliff and Erika was the one who found him.

The other Beverly Hills Housewives had their mouths open as Erika relayed the story and they wondered how Tom was gone for 12 hours and Erika didn’t grow concerned. However, the blonde beauty told her castmates that when her husband didn’t come home, she just assumed he was with another woman.

The 50-year-old then told her castmates that Tom had been cheating for years and while some viewers didn’t quite believe the elaborate confession, one Twitter user backed up Erika’s cheating story.

“I can confirm he was cheating,” wrote the Twitter user. “I was in LA eating dinner at Spago and tweeted @erikajayne-Tom was at dinner with an older woman and did, in fact, kiss her while they got up to leave.”

Pic credit:@erikajayne/Twitter

The Twitter user also noted that after she tweeted the information to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star she never got a response. But Erika noted that she did respond. “Oh I responded just not on Twitter,” remarked Erika.

Erika Jayne accused Tom Girardi of cheating

Last year The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star blasted Tom Girardi and his alleged mistress on Instagram and even shared proof of his infidelity.

Erika posted screenshots of conversations between Tom and a woman and called them out for having an inappropriate relationship. The screenshots showed messages from the woman to Tom but they did now show his responses to her.

“This is Justice Trisha A. Bigelow. She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” wrote Erika in her now-deleted post.

It’s not clear if this is the same woman that the Twitter user allegedly saw Tom kissing back in 2016. However, Erika has been spilling the beans about Tom so let’s see what else she reveals in the upcoming episodes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.