RHOBH: Erika Jayne posts controversial ‘crucifixion’ photo on Instagram, gets bashed in the comments

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has become a controversial figure ever since her ex-husband Tom Girardi was exposed for committing fraud and stealing from his clients’ settlement funds.

Once news of Tom’s scandals broke, RHOBH viewers have been wondering if Erika was aware of her husband’s unlawful actions or if she was blindsided by them.

While Erika claims to have no involvement, the prosecutors going against Tom are suspicious and even accused Erika of divorcing Tom in order to protect his assets.

This all went down as RHOBH Season 11 was filming. Even though Erika usually keeps to herself, she has vowed to speak out on the issue this season and is done protecting Tom.

Despite this, viewers, lawyers working on her case, and even some of her castmates (looking at you, Sutton Stracke) are skeptical and are waiting for some incriminating evidence to come up and expose her on RHOBH Season 11.

Erika addresses rumors in cryptic Instagram post

Erika uploaded a repost on Instagram containing fan art, which isn’t typical for the pop diva.

The post features a drawing of Erika wearing nothing but a G-string hanging from a cross. In the picture, she seemingly screams, “Balenciaga!” as she’s surrounded by flames.

The artist, @drunkdawn, added a witty caption indicative of Erika’s current situation.

“This season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills…The Crucifixion of Erika Jayne!” the caption reads.

On Erika’s own caption, she simply added one word: “Scapegoat.”

RHOBH viewers slammed Erika’s post

RHOBH viewers were not impressed by Erika’s post.

Many had a grievance with Erika’s choice of words, or more like word. These users expressed Erika wasn’t as innocent in the matter as she is claiming to be.

“Are you still a scapegoat when the problems were created by you?” One fan asked.

“I thought the same thing,” another user wrote in response to the previous fan’s comment. “The term scapegoat refers to someone that’s getting blamed for things that they didn’t do. Not the case here.”

Another fan blatantly called Erika out and accused her of having a role in Tom’s criminal acts.

“You are a smart person and you knew what was going on! Getting caught wasn’t in the plan huh? I wonder if RHOBH will not be inviting you back next season?” The user asked.

Plenty of other fans weren’t thrilled with Erika’s religious analogy and comparing herself to Jesus.

“You ain’t Jesus honey. Maybe do some press rather than hide and claim to be the Bravo scapegoat,” another user commented.

For the most part, Erika’s crucifixion statement was met with criticism. It’s likely these fan will be itching to watch Erika’s every move on RHOBH Season 11.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.