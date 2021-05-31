Dorit Kemsley names Garcelle Beauvais as the most inauthentic cast member. Pic credit:Bravo

Is there trouble brewing between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais?

It’s starting to seem that way after Dorit recently named the actress as the least authentic person on the show — an interesting comment given that Garcelle was known for being very blunt and quite open last season.

It’s not clear what led Dorit to say that about her RHOBH co-star as we’re only two episodes into Season 11, and the trailer did not tease any drama between the two women. However, something clearly happened between them for Dorit to have such an impression about her costar.

Dorit calls Garcelle the most inauthentic cast member

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a recent chat with Access Hollywood who dropped by the RHOBH viewing party held at Kathy Hilton’s home.

The diamond holders were dressed to the nines, and they were also ready to spill some juicy details about the season. During her chat with the media outlet, Dorit tried to be diplomatic with most of her answers, but after a while, she dropped some interesting nuggets about Garcelle.

When asked which cast member deserves an academy award for acting, or not being too authentic, Dorit tried to remain tight-lipped and queried instead, “Can I pass. Can I let you watch and see?”

However, the interviewer pushed for an answer by sharing, “Everyone is either saying Sutton or Garcelle.” After hearing that bit of information Dorit finally responded, “Garcelle for me.”

“Everyone’s saying that, even though Garcelle’s the one that said everyone else is acting,” shared the Access interviewer.

“Well, Isn’t that usually the case?” retorted the blonde beauty.

Does Garcelle have an unrealistic view of RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star talked more about her costars and their authenticity — or lack thereof, according to Garcelle.

During her chat with Access, Garcelle accused her castmates of not being authentic, but Dorit doesn’t believe that for a minute, Instead, she thinks the mom-of-two might have a skewed view of the show.

“I know that everyone’s being authentic,” remarked Dorit. “If she thinks that I think she has maybe an idea of the show that doesn’t really exist and I worry because this is about our real lives, you’ve gotta be yourself and if you’re not you’re gonna get called out on it. It’s gonna show.”

While we don’t know what’s about the go down with Garcelle and the other women, the 54-year-old recently warned that her castmates were coming for her this season, but shared that she was more than ready to take them on.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Do you agree with Dorit’s comment that Garcelle is inauthentic?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.