Garcelle Beauvais reveals biggest pot-stirrer and most self-absorbed cast member in upcoming season of RHOBH

Garcelle chatting with fellow RHOBH cast mate Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Garcelle Beauvais spilled the tea on her Season 11 costars, including some shady answers that have got fans talking.

She answered questions like who is the most self-absorbed and who is the sloppiest drunk.

Beauvais joined the RHOBH cast in season 10, so her relationships with each of the other Housewives are fairly new.

But, Garcelle has previously said that the season 11 cast members were “coming for her” throughout filming, so her answers to these questions might give audiences insight into what’s coming up on RHOBH.

Garcelle Beauvais on Watch What Happens Live

In a game called Spoiler Superlatives, Andy Cohen got the answers from Beauvais to get a sense of her opinions of everyone before the upcoming season premiere.

Beauvais could only choose from her current castmates on RHOBH: Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Garcelle thought Lisa Rinna was the biggest pot-stirrer. Rinna recently clapped back at Orange County Housewife Vicki Gunvalson, so Lisa is certainly not afraid to back down from a fight.

To throw in a less controversial question, Cohen asked who turns the best looks.

Garcelle responded, “Dorit!”

Kemsley has worked in the fashion industry and specializes in gowns, so Garcelle choosing her was no surprise.

But while Beauvais gave Dorit this compliment, Garcelle also responded that she was the most annoyed by Dorit. Her answer suggests that she and Kemsley may have some beef this season.

Garcelle picked RHOBH newcomer Crystal Kung as the one who holds the longest grudges.

Garcelle preparing her answer to one of Andy Cohen’s questions. Pic credit: Bravo

Garcelle’s opinions on Sutton

Andy turned up the heat when he asked, “Who is the most self-absorbed?”

Beauvais chuckled and replied with Sutton Stracke.

This seems to be in line with what her other castmates have said. RHOBH fans remember when Brandi Glanville claimed Sutton pretends to be richer than she actually is.

Since audiences have been curious about Erika Jayne’s divorce, Andy wondered which Housewife was the most inquisitive of Erika’s divorce. Garcelle replied, “I may have to say Sutton again.”

When Andy inquired who will cry the most in season 11, Garcelle stated with certainty: “Oh, Sutton.”

Are Beauvais and Kyle Richards friendly now?

In the last season of RHOBH, Garcelle talked to the other women about her feeling left out of the group. She later told Us Weekly that she felt excluded specifically by Kyle Richards.

Beauvais confronting her costars about feeling like an outsider. Pic credit: Bravo

Surprisingly, Garcelle’s answer to “Who did you have the biggest 180 about?” was Richards!

“We had a really good time this season once we got… through our stuff,” she said.

So, audiences can expect to see the mending and evolution of Garcelle and Kyle’s friendship.

Cohen also got Beauvais to admit that Kyle Richards is the sloppiest drunk in the cast.

The Watch What Happens Live interview was all in good fun in preparation for the new season, but now Garcelle’s answers have fans anticipating a juicy premiere.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.