RHOBH fans call out Erika Jayne, want to see her divorce play out on the Bravo series

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are becoming increasingly more curious about cast member Erika Jayne’s complicated divorce and beg her to spill tea on it during this upcoming season.

Bravo blogger account Queens of Bravo lead the charge on a recent Instagram post.

The account posted a picture of a Page Six article depicting the latest installment of Erika’s divorce.

The article states that Erika’s ex-husband, Tom Girardi, was hit with yet another high-stakes lawsuit.

“Each week, the #RHOP and #RHOSLC put their lives on front street for everybody to pick apart and discuss,” Queens of Bravo captioned the post.

“If Erika doesn’t mention this or it’s brought up, she needs to go,” the caption continued. “I can’t do another season of her blank stares. Let’s dig deeper and see how this is emotionally affecting her!”

Fans’ thoughts on the matter

RHOBH fans took to the post to back the Bravo blogger’s initiative.

“MENTION IT ALL Erika!” one fan exclaimed. “Matter fact, send that memo to the entire cast.”

“I love Erika but this season we don’t care what Erika Jane is doing we wanna know what Erika Girardi is doing,” another fan added. “Give us all the tea sis . We READDDDDDYYY”

“I agree one hundred percent!” a third exclaimed. “She has run her course and if she just going to ride another season only giving glam and nothing to connect with the audience on a personal level, then sayonara!”

Erika’s divorce

Erika announced that she filed for divorce from her husband Tom on November 3.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Erika said in a statement to E! News. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

At the time, those close to her claimed that the quarantine helped her realize that she didn’t want her marriage to Tom to be apart of the next phase of her life and that the couple had acted more like friends rather than romantic partners.

However, fans are beginning to suspect that Erika’s divorce was more strategic than she made it out to be.

Erika has been accused of using her divorce to secure Tom’s funds. Tom has been slammed with numerous lawsuits accusing him of fraud as the couple is on “the verge of financial collapse.”

Fans will have to stay tuned for Season 11 to see if Erika gets real about the divorce or if she tries to push it under the rug.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.