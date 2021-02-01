Lisa Rinna throws shade at Vicki Gunvalson after OG’s recent comments about her

Lisa Rinna throws shade at RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson. Pic credit:Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna is clearly not over the recent comments made about her by Vicki Gunvalson.

And now, she’s throwing more shade at the RHOC alum on social media.

The actress already clapped back at Vicki after she shared a story about Rinna being mean to her at an event some time ago.

Vicki accused the Beverly Hills cast member of looking down at her.

And noted that the women in the franchises wouldn’t have their job if it wasn’t for her.

However, once Lisa Rinna caught wind of Vicki’s comments she clapped back, and not once, but twice, now.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna throws shade at Vicki Gunvalson

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is milking this drama between her and Vicki Gunvalson for all it is worth.

Lisa shared a photo of herself clad in a brunette wig and threw some subtle shade at the OG in her caption.

“We call her Vicky. With a Y,” wrote Rinna.

This isn’t the first time the 57-year-old has commented on the RHOC alum.

In a now-deleted post, Lisa shared a throwback photo of herself alongside a recent image and wrote in the caption, “Before Vicki/After Vicki.”

The RHOBH star was making it known that she was working long before her stint on the Beverly Hills franchise.

So far, Lisa is the only Beverly Hills Housewife that has responded to the comments made by the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member during an interview.

What exactly Did Vicki Gunvalson say?

The RHOC alum appeared on a recent podcast and blasted the Beverly Hills cast for their past treatment of her.

She called the 90210 franchise a “sorority on steroids,” and claimed that the women look down on the RHOC cast.

The 58-year-old also mentioned an event where all the Housewives were in attendance and shared that she did not have a pleasant interaction with them.

“I don’t think they gave me the time of day. They wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me starting this damn thing…You know, the last time I saw all of them was either at BravoCon or Andy’s baby shower in January of last year,” remarked Vicki.

She also named dropped Lisa Rinna in particular and shared that, “Lisa Rinna didn’t give me the time of day.”

“I said hi to her and it was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Orange County’…I just felt looked down on,” admitted the OG of the OC.

Since then Lisa has been throwing shade at the Bravo alum, but so far Vicki has not taken the bait and responded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.