Vicki Gunvalson says the Beverly Hills Housewives look down on Orange County, calls it ‘a sorority on steroids’

Vicki Gunvalson is no longer whooping it up on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But the OG still has a lot of things to say about the show that made her a household name in the Bravo universe.

Matter of fact, Vicki gets the award for being the longest-running OG and being on the longest-running Housewives franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And that’s certainly something worth celebrating.

But after being on RHOC for 14 seasons, Gunvalson was let go from the show.

And now she’s spilling all the tea about her experience as a reality TV star and sharing some details about the other franchises as well.

Does the RHOBH cast look down on RHOC?

Vicki recently had a long chat on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef and she opened up about a wide range of topics.

Read More RHOC’s Kelly Dodd and fiance Rick Leventhal move in new home together

And it seems the OG has a bone to pick with the ladies over in Beverly Hills.

“I don’t really socialize with the Beverly Hills ladies,” confessed Vicki. “I think they think that we’re Orange County and they’re Beverly Hills. And you know, I think there’s a little bit of ‘go away girls.’ I feel that from them that… they think they’re above us.”

Gunvalson also threw some shade at the 90210 and admitted, “I mean, I wouldn’t live in Beverly Hills if you paid me. I love my Orange County.”

The 58-year-old referred back to when she last saw the Beverly Hills Housewives and noted that her interaction with them was less than pleasant.

Vicki shared, “I don’t think they gave me the time of day. They wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me starting this damn thing…You know, the last time I saw all of them was either at BravoCon or Andy’s baby shower in January of last year.”

Vicki says Housewives is a “sorority on steroids”

During her chat on the podcast, the Real Housewives of Orange County star continued to dish about her gripe some of the Beverly Hills cast.

And it seems actress Lisa Rinna rubbed her the wrong way the last time Vicki saw her.

“Lisa Rinna didn’t give me the time of day,” said Vicki. “I said hi to her and it was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re orange County’…I just felt looked down on.”

Gunvalson added, “They think they’re invincible and it is a popularity contest, so to speak. It’s a sorority on steroids. And we all do have that synergy where we were all in a reality show together. And there’s a lot of ladies coming and going, and a lot of franchises.”

“But I, I just, I think it’s very misguided, this popularity. We’re not in high school anymore, you know?” added Vicki.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion: Part 2 airs Wednesday, January 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.