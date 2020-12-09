Vicki Gunvalson reveals her dream RHOC cast, let’s see who made the cut

Vicki Gunvalson has thrown some shade at the current OC housewives again.

The Real Housewives of Orange County OG has always been opinionated, regardless of who she might anger along the way.

Well, she’s at it again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vicki recently took to her Instagram stories where she answered a fan question about who she would cast for RHOC if it was up to her.

Vicki reveals her dream RHOC cast

Of course, Vicki didn’t hold back in her choices.

A couple of her selections weren’t surprising. However, the shade thrown at some current RHOC cast members may raise some eyebrows.

The question read, “What would be your cast for season 16 of OC?”

Her first two selections won’t come as a surprise to any RHOC fans. Vicki selected her friend, Tamra Judge, in the first position and placed herself at number two.

Given their history, Vicki’s next two selections were a bit surprising.

She selected Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Some may remember that the two didn’t get along right away with Vicki nicknaming Braunwyn “Boring Wind”, which she still references from time to time.

Her fourth selection for her dream RHOC cast was also an interesting choice. She would pick her on-again-off-again nemesis, Kelly Dodd. And considering the shade Kelly has recently thrown at both Vicki and Tamra, stating that the franchise didn’t need them to succeed, it was shocking to see that Kelly made the cut.

From there, Vicki’s selections get increasingly surprising.

Vicki left a few current Housewives off the list of her dream cast

After listing Tamra, herself, Braunwyn, and Kelly as part of her dream cast, Vicki opted to leave the next two slots open for a “Rich newbie”.

And finally, in last place, Vicki listed Shannon Beador. But, of course, in typical Vicki fashion, she also included a question mark next to her name and added “Maybe just as friend.”

Fans will recall that at one point in time Shannon was part of the Tres Amigas with both Vicki and Tamra. However, that threesome crumbled, and although Shannon has said that she hasn’t given up all hope on reconciling with Vicki and Tamra, clearly Vicki is still holding a grudge.

There were also a few names Vicki managed to leave off the list. Those would be the three newest Housewives, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.