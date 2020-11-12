Brandi Glanville claimed RHOBH star Sutton Stracke pretends to have more money than she has

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville said Sutton Stracke does not have as much money as people think she does.

Brandi made the comment to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

The podcast host and Andy speculated about which of the housewives had the most money. After Andy named Kandi Burruss and Adrienne Maloof as contenders, he noted that Sutton was also rich.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I think Sutton has a lot of money,” Andy said.

Brandi responded, “Ya think?”

“Ya, I do. I get that sense,” replied Andy.

“Ummmm, do you think that she pretends, like, I know a lot about Sutton. I know Sutton,” she said.

Read More Brandi Glanville says Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producers used her for PR

“Oh, okay. Well then you know more than me,” said Andy.

“Ya. Maybe not as much as y’all think she has,” she concluded.

Brandi doesn’t know if Sutton is right for the RHOBH

Brandi said that she wasn’t sure Sutton was right for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Reality Blurb. She made the comment on The Rumour Mill podcast last June.

“We have mutual friends and she has fabulous parties,” she said about Sutton. “I like her.”

Brandi continued, “I don’t know if she’s right for Housewives. I mean, she’s definitely rich. I just don’t know if, like, she’s always been super sweet and I just hope that she’s being herself.”

“I like her as a person, I just don’t know if I like her as a housewife yet,” Brandi said.

The former reality star also discussed Sutton calling Teddi boring and implied that she made the comment for a dramatic moment.

“She’s always been so sweet, so I don’t, like…are you doing this for tv? I don’t know,” she said. “I was just a little confused with the statement.”

Brandi said Sutton talks s**t

Brandi said on her podcast that she was upset Sutton sided with Denise after Brandi revealed her alleged affair with her.

“She decided to go on Denise’s side because that’s the side the public was taking. She kinda talks a little s**t,” said Brandi.

“With all the s**t that I know about her, she should be quiet,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.