RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley poses in wedding gown to make big announcement

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has posed in a wedding gown to make a big announcement.

She posted a picture of herself modeling the gown on Instagram. In the image, she is wearing a sheer, long-sleeved wedding dress decorated with lace as she looks over her shoulder and poses on her staircase.

In the caption, she teased her fans by prompting them to guess why she’s wearing a wedding dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Below are 2 lies and 1 truth. Can you guess the truth?” she asked.

“1) I’m renewing my wedding vows with @paul_kemsley_pk 2) I’m helping a friend choose a wedding gown 3) I’m designing a range of wedding dresses,” she listed.

Many fans may have suspected that it was one since her husband PK recently treated her to a nice surprise.

However, she then revealed, “If you chose 3, you’re right!”

Read More Kyle Richards talks about the reunion meetup that got her in trouble with Garcelle Beauvais

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley)

She then went into the details about her upcoming collection with Nektaria.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve been working on a new collection of wedding dresses, evening gowns, cocktail dresses, little girls, bridal accessories and more; as part of my Dorit x @nektaria_official collection coming soon!” she exclaimed in the caption.

She then shared how excited she is for fans to see her upcoming collection.

“It’s been such a thrill to pour my heart into designing all these fierce, show stopping pieces,” she wrote.

“The fabrics and craftsmanship are world class and my creativity and inspiration have been on since I started this collection. I cannot wait to share more with you but in the meantime check out all of the incredible pieces that @nektaria_official has available in her current collection such as this stunning wedding gown featured here,” Dorit continued.

Fans have taken to the comments to speak about their admiration for the stunning gown that Dorit models in the picture.

Dorit’s design experience

Dorit has worked in fashion for the majority of her adult life. According to her Bravo bio, she worked in the marketing department at a global swimwear company for 10 years.

She then went on to launch her own swimwear company called Dorit International in 2009.

After taking a break to raise her family, she returned to the fashion industry and launched the swimwear company Beverly Beach by Dorit in 2017.

in 2019, she expanded Beverly Beach by Dorit to include hair accessories.

Dorit’s standing on RHOBH

Dorit has been confirmed as returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 12. She is joined by returning cast members Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Sutton Stracke.

New RHOBH cast members Crystal Minkoff Kung and Kathy Hilton will also appear in Season 12.

While Dorit managed to steer clear of most of the drama during Season 11, she did become an ear-witness to Brandi Glanville’s rumors about sleeping with Denise Richards.

While she wanted to stay loyal to Denise, she did believe Brandi had some truth to her statements.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.