Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley reveals that her husband surprised her and their family by flying Dorit’s father in to California to spend some quality family time together.

Dorit’s mother was already visiting the family but her father coming was completely unexpected.

Dorit reveals the exciting news in an Instagram post. In the picture, her father kneels down and wraps his arm around her son, Jagger.

“A week and a half after my mom got here, my incredible husband @paul_kemsley_pk surprised us all by flying my dad in to be with us,” she writes in the caption.

She explains that she hasn’t had much time to see her parents who live out of state.

“It was the most amazing week having both my mom and dad with us after so much time,” she adds.

She also explains the funny reason why PK flew her father out to California.

“Fun fact: my mom cooks all of my dads meals for him if she travels without him, freezes all the meals and labels them Monday lunch, Monday dinner etc etc,” she shares. “He then only has to warm it up. My mom wanted to go home because she told me she had only cooked for 2 weeks for my dad- so PK brought him to us so I could see my dad and have more time with my mom.”

Fans’ reactions

Fans have been loving Dorit’s heartfelt post. Many are pointing out how much her son, Jagger, looks like his grandfather.

“Wow, your son looks so much like your Dad,” one fan writes adding a blue heart emoji.

“Wow that baby look just like his GrandPa…. love it,” another comments.

“I can actually see alot of your dad in your kids… Gorgeous family,” a third chimes in.

Other fans are commending PK for pulling off such a heartfelt surprise.

Dorit and PK’s marriage

Dorit and PK have been married for five years. The couple has two children, Jagger and Phoenix, together.

They recently moved into a townhouse in Encino, but have recently put out a listing for it.

PK is a multi-millionaire who has run several businesses including a sports store, real estate company, and a talent agency.

PK revealed that it was even his idea for Dorit to join RHOBH.

“Dorit joining the housewives was my idea, which is why I feel completely responsible,” he said in regards to the drama that surrounded her when she first joined the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.