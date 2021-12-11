RHOBH: Dorit Kemsley admits she’s still dealing with ‘deep trauma’ following horrific home invasion

Dorit Kemsley is still dealing with the aftermath of the horrific home invasion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dorit Kemsley’s life will likely never be the same after she was robbed during a horrific home invasion in her Encino Hills home back in October.

The aftermath of the shocking ordeal will definitely be a part of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and as we wait for that to come out, RHOBH fans have been curious about how Dorit is doing in the weeks following the traumatic evening.

Dorit Kemsley talks healing after traumatic home invasion

Dorit Kemsley was at the People’s Choice Awards where The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was nominated for The Reality Show of 2021. While walking the red carpet, she was asked how she was doing and the RHOBH star revealed that she was taking things “day by day.”

“I can tell you that this is something that’s truly affected me,” Dorit told People’s Sandra Vergara. “There’s deep, deep trauma. I am taking day by day, but I’m doing therapy and doing all of the things I need to do to try to come up on the other side.”

Dorit shared how grateful she is to have such amazing support, both from her friends and family, as well as her husband PK, who was away in London on business when the break-in occurred.

“I’m very hopeful that as long as I allow myself to feel, I have support of wonderful friends and family and an amazing husband,” she said. “My kids are okay. And that’s the most important thing to me. So, mommy can do what she needs to do to be able to eventually just get stronger and better.”

Dorit and PK’s children still don’t know about the home invasion

While talking with Vergara about the home invasion drama, Dorit revealed even more that RHOBH fans may not have known. She said that her kids, who were at home asleep at the time, still don’t know about the home invasion. Dorit and PK’s daughter Phoenix is 7 years old and their son Jagger is 5 years old.

“I’m trying to put one foot in front of the other. There are some days that are easier. Some that are harder, but I’m working through the trauma, you know, and trying to do the best I can,” Dorit explained.

“I’m grateful for the results. My kids and I are okay. My kids don’t know about it, and I’m just taking one day at a time.”

One day at a time may be necessary right now because, in the aftermath of the home invasion, it was revealed that PK was arrested and charged with a DIU.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.