RHOBH cast reportedly ‘sick’ of Kyle Richards and trying to ‘take her down’

As the only original star still on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards has seniority over her fellow co-stars.

There’s no question about that.

According to a concerning new report, many cast members have had it with the brunette beauty, which could explain why Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke are coming hard for their former ally.

“The women are truly sick of her always acting like the queen bee and not being completely transparent,” a source dished to OK! Magazine.

“Some of them definitely are attempting to take her down this season, however, she’s a producer on the show,” the insider stressed before adding that the role means she “tends to typically get what she wants” even if that’s “unfair” to her co-stars.

Indeed, Kyle has had a relatively decent edit, considering the media storm that’s engulfed her life over the past year.

Kyle’s relationship with husband Mauricio Umansky flatlined, and they parted ways before countless rumors emerged that she was in a relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade.

Kyle avoids the tough conversations

Instead of diving into reality, she’s evaded questions from her co-stars, the media, and even producers, which has rubbed fans the wrong way.

Even so, she remains the focal cast member despite clearly not sharing the details of her life.

According to the above report, the rest of the cast has declared that RHOBH is now “Kyle’s show” due to the continued emphasis on her and her getting her way.

It makes sense that the ladies would be upset about the state of the show nowadays because viewers are in the same boat.

14 seasons is a long time to follow a cast member; by Real Housewives standards, it’s unheard of. It’s evident that Kyle gets a decent edit, even if she deserves to be held accountable for her actions.

We’ve already touched upon why Kyle should be fired, but only time will tell whether the producers will make that call.

The cast is coming for Kyle so far this season

Despite her tenure and pull with production, Kyle has been thrust onto the hot seat this season, with Dorit reading her for filth at every opportunity.

It’s changed since the days of their nauseating double act, but the series needs to make some significant changes to remain relevant.

The additions of Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly have helped give the current season some new energy, but some veteran cast members need to go.

The other thing to consider is whether this cast would even work without Kyle. There are so many variables, and we’re sure Kyle would like nothing more than for the series to fall like a deck of cards if producers continue without her.

What are your thoughts on the report? Is it evident that people are out to get Kyle?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.