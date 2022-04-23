RHOBH: Brandi Glanville dragged over ‘bad plastic surgery’

Brandi Glanville catches heat for her looks. Pic credit: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is catching heat for her looks after her recent podcast episode where she hosted Teen Mom OG star, Amber Portwood.

Since debuting on Season 2 of RHOBH, Brandi’s looks have changed quite a bit. That was back in 2011, so after over a decade, there will likely be some changes to how someone looks.

On the video sneak peek of the podcast episode, followers came for Brandi and her “bad plastic surgery.”

Followers call out Brandi Glanville for ‘bad plastic surgery’

Over on Brandi Glanville’s Instagram page, she shared a sneak peek of the podcast episode where she hosted Amber Portwood. The two didn’t vibe while they were on Marriage Bootcamp, so it was a surprise to some to see them speaking to one another.

Their feud was addressed during their chat, and it looks like things were resolved.

Immediately, followers dropped into the comment section to call out the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star about her looks.

One commenter wrote, “Why mess with your face Brandy[sic]?”

Another said, “Is that a Brandi imposter with bad plastic surgery? Holy s**t!!! That’s bad, real bad.”

One more chimed in with, “That’s Brandi???? 😮😮😮”

What is Brandi Glanville up to now?

Currently, Brandi Glanville has been working on her podcast. She wasn’t involved in Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she definitely shook things up during Season 10.

Brandi revealed that she had slept with Denise Richards, and the women lost their minds about it. Denise denies the allegations, and it caused her to exit the show following her one-season obligation.

It’s been over two years since it happened, and it’s still being talked about among Bravo fans. Brandi is controversial, and she gets viewers talking, which is likely why Bravo keeps her in their back pocket.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2 will feature Brandi Glanville as part of the cast. She is joined by Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcelle. Already there are rumors about a big argument between her and Vicki, which isn’t shocking for viewers who know both women.

Despite all of the criticism about her looks, Brandi Glanville isn’t replying to the followers who dragged her over her “bad plastic surgery.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.