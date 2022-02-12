Brandi Granville blasts ‘lying’ Denise Richards, doubles down on hookup claim: ‘I’m not the only housewife’

Brandi insists she did sleep with Denise Richards. Pic credit: Bravo

Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards tore up Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The former RHOBH star revealed she had slept with Denise, which led to the other housewives being curious about what went down. When confronted, Denise denied having any relations with Brandi at all.

Now, the fiery blonde is calling her former friend out on social media and doubling down on the claim the two slept together.

Brandi Glanville doubles down on Denise Richards claims

On Twitter, Brandi Glanville aired out her grievances. She caught wind of Denise Richards’ comments during a radio appearance and decided to rehash The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama from Season 10.

She tweeted, “Denise Richards is on Jeff Louis’s radio show lying her a** off right now we had sex one time it was not a turn on for me I couldn’t get into it and it 1,000,000% happened and I will take a lie detector test and I’m not the only housewife she tried to have sex with”

Pic credit: @BrandiGlanville/Twitter

She then tweeted, “All of these angry tweets I have put this woman behind me a while ago but today out of the blue she calls me a liar on a national radio show this morning and I’m not allowed to defend myself! Twitter is so f***ing twisted”

What happened between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards on RHOBH?

During Season 10, Brandi Glanville told Kyle Richards that she had a sexual encounter with Denise Richards. From there, things went downhill quickly.

Once Kyle knew, so did Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and the rest of the Housewives. Denise adamantly denied having any encounter with Brandi, which upset the blonde even more.

Pressure mounted with the women confronting Denise, essentially calling her a liar in the process. That didn’t go over well, and Denise decided to walk away from the franchise and friendships she had had for a long time. Things with Lise Rinna fell apart, and the other women believed Brandi. Garcelle Beauvais was team Denise, while everyone else seemed to side with Brandi.

Two years after it played out on the Bravo network, Denise Richards denies any sexual encounter with Brandi Glanville. She remains clear that the two were friends and nothing more. On the other hand, Brandi is very insistent it happened and that she wasn’t the only housewife it happened with, though she didn’t name names.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.