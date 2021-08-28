RHOBH: Attorney claims ‘something isn’t adding up’ as pics show Tom Girardi moving into assisted living

RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s ex-husband Tom Girardi created suspicion after photos surfaced of him at a nursing home. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi was recently checked into assisted living — which some lawyers seem to have found puzzling.

Specifically, attorney Ronald Richards, who has been paying close attention to the case, hinted that he isn’t buying the story that Girardi has moved into a nursing home.

Richards issued a tweet on the matter along with pictures of Girardi walking into an assisted living facility.

Richards couldn’t help but think the pictures were staged, writing, “No bags, scripted photo opp., ‘exclusive’ story, no notice, something isn’t adding up. We should have an update by tomorrow. #girardifraud Stay tuned…”

Tom Girardi spotted at a senior living home in Burbank

This comes after the Daily Mail posted photos of Tom on Sunday. In the pictures, he looks frail as he walks into a senior living home in Burbank, California.

The home is called Belmont Village and will reportedly cost him $4,000 a month for a private suite.

In the pictures, Girardi is assisted walking into the home, but as Richards pointed out, he has no bags in tow.

No bags, scripted photo opp., "exclusive" story, no notice, something isn't adding up. We should have an update by tomorrow. #girardifraud Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/wwE4RHwnxp — Ronald Richards (@RonaldRichards) August 24, 2021

Tom Girardi was diagnosed with declining mental health and put under conservatorship

Tom Girardi’s life drastically changed after he was sued for allegedly embezzling money from his clients. They include victims who suffered near-fatal injuries or family members who lost loved ones in plane crashes.

The lawsuits forced Girardi to file for bankruptcy for his law firm, which was this week reported as having more than $101 million in debts.

Right around the time that the lawsuits popped up, Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi.

Lawyers have accused her of filing for divorce to protect the couple’s assets, but she claims she filed for emotional reasons.

Additionally, Tom’s brother, Rob Girardi, claimed that Tom was medically unfit to live on his own and care for himself.

Tom was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s and placed under conservatorship, under the control of Rob.

Now RHOBH viewers are watching all of this play out in real-time.

Her co-stars are split on whether to believe Erika. While her longtime friends like Lisa Rinna have been defending her, others like sophomore cast member, Sutton Stracke are questioning Erika and putting her on the hot seat.

Viewers are also torn about on whether to believe that Erika was oblivious to Tom’s alleged embezzlement or whether she was involved.

Lawyers working on the case recently asked Bravo to send over any unaired footage involving Erika and Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.