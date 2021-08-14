RHOBH: Bravo network gets letter from attorney over ‘unaired footage’ of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

Bravo got a legal letter regarding Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi. Pic credit: Bravo

The Bravo network is now being pulled into the drama involving Tom Girardi and his wife, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

Viewers were very surprised at how much the usually tight-lipped Erika has divulged on air about her marriage to the embattled attorney and the mounting legal issues against them.

It seems there may have been other things captured on camera that are not featured on the show this season due to editing. However, that doesn’t mean the footage won’t see the light of day.

Bravo might need to hand over any unaired footage and related documents as the investigation into Erika and Tom’s legal issues continues.

Bravo network gets legal letter regarding Erika Jayne

Attorney Ronald Richards recently shared a legal letter that was sent to Bravo involving unaired footage of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As the investigation against the estranged couple continues, the network has been told to save any footage they have of Tom and Erika.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ronald Richards posted the letter to his Instagram page with the caption “Litigation Hold Letters to @bravo. If there are any other holders of this footage, please feel free to share it with us.”

The letter reads in part, “Dear Madams, our office is Special Counsel to the Trustee Elissa Miller for the Girardi & Keese Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Estate.”

“I am writing to advise you that certain steps need to be taken as soon as possible to ensure that EFT Productions LLC and Bravo Media LLC (collectively the ‘Company’) complies with its legal duty to preserve all legal information that may be discoverable should this matter go forward to litigation,” the statement continued.

It continued, “Namely, this company we believe produces or is involved in the distribution of the Bravo show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Attorney wants unaired RHOBH footage preserved

The letter, which was sent from the Law Offices of Ronald Richards and Associates went on to further detail what they are requesting from the network.

The letter stated, “We are primarily concerned with unaired footage of the show relating to Erika and Tom Girardi.”

It continued, “In particular the Company and your employees are obliged to take all the reasonable steps to preserve all information, namely unaired footage including all paper copies of documents and all electronically stored information…that is or may reasonably be considered relevant to the administration of the estate and/or our investigation and complaint against Erika Girardi.”

Richards tagged RHOBH star Erika Jayne, the Bravo network, and Andy Cohen on the photo of the legal letter posted to his Instagram page.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.