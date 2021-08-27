RHOBH: Tom Girardi’s law firm is $101 million in debt, new documents claim

Tom Girardi’s law firm is reportedly facing over $101 million in debt as he faces lawsuits accusing him of stealing clients’ settlement funds. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi is suffering financially more than many fans may have been initially aware.

When news of his legal woes first broke, RHOBH fans knew Tom was in trouble when his firm filed for bankruptcy.

Now, court documents state that the firm is in a significant amount of debt.

According to People, Girardi Keese has more than $101 million in liabilities — that’s around $97 million more than the firm has listed as assets. The filing also highlights $25 million given to EJ Global, the entertainment company owned by Jayne.

However, the trustee appointed to handle Girardi Keese’s bankruptcy case stated that the firm’s accounting was “not well-maintained,” and the info found was very “dated.”

The documents added that the “actual total [of debts] may be different than the listed total.”

Erika Jayne claims Tom Girardi’s legal troubles are linked to his mental health

Erika Jayne has claimed on RHOBH that she believes Tom’s legal woes are linked to his mental capabilities getting worse.

On a recent episode of RHOBH, she said, “I think what has happened to Tom here is that he’s not mentally capable, and he’s in sole control of his firm. And I think that it got away from him.”

“I think that we’re dealing with a man who is [at a] diminished capacity in control, and not doing the right thing. Because if he stole the money, I’d like to know where it is. You know, that’s the truth.”

Erika is also in the hot seat as lawyers are trying to prove her involvement in Tom’s alleged embezzlement.

Tom Girardi is under conservatorship

Tom was placed under conservatorship after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia following the news that he and his law firm were hit with lawsuits and allegations of fraud.

Clients accused him of stealing their settlement funds and it was later alleged that he was funneling that money into his and Erika’s personal LLCs.

Erika insists she knew nothing about any money coming in from Girardi Keese, as she was kept away from the books.

Additionally, she insists her divorce from Tom came solely from an emotional standpoint rather than to protect Tom’s funds.

She claimed he was emotionally unavailable to her and had been cheating on her.

Following the lawsuits and his split from Erika, Tom’s brother, Rob Girardi, has argued that Tom’s mental state was declining, and he was no longer capable of taking care of himself.

The court ruled that Tom was medically unfit to care for himself and appointed Rob as his conservator.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.