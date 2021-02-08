RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump gets new spinoff series on E!

Lisa Vanderpump lands a new show on E! Pic credit: E!

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump says buh-bye to Bravo as she lands a new reality TV show on E!

E! dropped the trailer for Lisa’s new show titled Overserved.

The show is set to premiere on March 18, which is sooner than anyone might’ve expected considering news about the show just broke.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What to expect from Overserved

In the trailer, Lisa assumes her usual position on a throne and invites viewers to attend a dinner party hosted by one of the world’s most renowned restauranteurs, herself.

“Well, hello. I’m inviting you to an intimate dinner party,” she declares in the trailer. “And, for it to be perfect, I have a few rules.”

Lisa then lists two important rules for throwing a dinner party.

“You gotta bust your butt for the decor to be absolutely fabulous,” she declares as the camera pans to her decorating a banquet hall-style table in super speed then to her lounging on a large, pink flamingo in the pool.

Read More Stassi Schroeder tells Vanderpump Rules fans that her unborn daughter has a hole in her heart

“The guests should be naughty but, the hostess must always be naughtier,” she declares as her second rule.

Even though Lisa is one of the classiest women on reality TV, viewers can expect some wild moments during this show. Just in the trailer alone, Joel McHale threatens to steal bottles of wine, Lisa moons the camera and Steve-O crawls on the floor like one of Lisa’s Vanderpump Dogs.

“This dinner party rules,” Lisa proclaims at the end of the trailer.

The trailer features celebrities whom Lisa invites to dine at her mansion including Lance Bass, Joel McHale, Mario Lopez, Vivica A. Fox, Margaret Cho, Steve-O, Cheryl Hines and Gabriel Iglesias. Viewers can likely expect even more famous faces to appear on the show.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

What about Vanderpump Rules?

While Lisa has a new show on E!, Vanderpump Rules is still reportedly still in the works over at Bravo.

Viewers have been wondering about the future of Vanderpump Rules Season 9 ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit. The restaurants had to be closed for some time making filming there impossible.

Additionally, many of the show’s main cast members have left or been fired including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

However, Andy Cohen seemingly confirmed that Vanderpump Rules will return for Season 9 during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. He even listed who will likely be returning to the show.

“They’ve got Lala [Kent], James [Kennedy], Scheana [Shay], Tom [Sandoval], Tom [Schwartz], Katie [Maloney], Ariana [Madix], the new people. That’s a solid cast,” Andy confirmed.

“When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited,” he added. “I’m excited for there to be a shift also.”

Overserved premieres March 18, 2021 on E!