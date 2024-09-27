RHOBH alum Kim Richards was placed on psych hold after relapse and confrontation with Kyle Richards

Kim Richards’s family has allegedly cut all contact with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum amid claims she has relapsed.

It’s been reported that things between Kim and her younger sister Kyle Richards are in a rocky place again because she fell off the wagon.

Neither Kim nor Kyle has spoken to the media about what’s been happening in the family, but TMZ reported that all is not well.

According to the media outlet, there was an incident in early September between the two sisters that ultimately led to Kim being placed on psychiatric hold.

It has been a long and rocky road for the Richards sisters as their tumultuous relationship played out during the first few seasons of RHOBH.

Much of their issues centered around Kim’s drinking and she eventually left the show to get help.

In 2015, she was arrested for public drunkenness after causing a disturbance at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and she was arrested a second time that year for suspicion of shoplifting.

After attempting to get her life back on track, Kim had a setback in 2019 and was hospitalized for mental health and sobriety issues.

Things appeared to be going well in recent years, but now she’s back in the news again.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards calls the cops during an altercation with sister Kim Richards

According to TMZ, Kim has been “shut out by her entire family” who are taking the tough-love route with the 60-year-old because “we’re told she’s fallen off the wagon.”

Kim was staying at a Los Angeles property owned by the RHOBH star who reportedly called law enforcement on Wednesday night to have her sister removed from the home.

Reports are that the Bravo Housewife had allowed her sister to live in the home but she had moved out some time ago.

However, Kim reportedly showed up again on Wednesday night and Kyle allegedly wanted her gone because the family had “cut all contact off in hopes it would shake Kim and get her sober again.”

Meanwhile, Kim is reportedly still in the home as Kyle was informed it was a civil matter and she needs to file an eviction notice to have her sister removed.

Kim Richards was recently placed on psychiatric hold

Law enforcement sources also shared with the media outlet that in early September there was another incident involving the Richards sisters.

“Kim was at a Hilton Hotel in the L.A. area and was incoherent,” and Kyle was also at the location.

The police were called and when they asked Kim to leave the location she reportedly refused and was “placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold,” and later taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.