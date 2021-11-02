Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Did Bravo pay for Kim Richards’s rehab stint in 2011?

Kim Richards got help after a tough RHOBH season. Pic credit: Bravo.

Kim Richards and her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will forever be clouded by the sobriety issues that plagued her on and off while filming.

Season 2 is when things came to a head. RHOBH viewers were concerned with some of Kim’s behaviors, but Brandi Glanville picked up on it and kept bringing it up while on camera.

Dana Wilkey hosted a game night, and from there, things escalated to accusations being thrown, including Brandi saying Kim was doing meth in the bathroom.

Bravo paid for Kim Richards’ treatment following RHOBH Season 2 disaster

After watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills film Season 2, Bravo decided they needed to step in and get help for Kim Richards.

In the book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé by Dave Quinn, Andy Cohen confirmed that Bravo got help for Kim.

He told the author, “When it was clear that it was a real problem, we wanted to be responsible, and we didn’t want to put her in a situation where anything could be exacerbated.”

Andy confirmed, “We considered her family and wanted to work with her to get her better. Bravo paid for her rehab.”

Following her time in rehab, she came out and spoke to Andy Cohen about what happened and how she was doing.

Kim Richards and her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

For the first five seasons, Kim Richards was a full-time cast member. Seasons 1 and 2 were tough for her, but she appeared to get things together in the future.

Things started getting awkward again, and her feuding with Lisa Rinna was a big deal and iconic in Bravo culture. The return of the bunny during the Season 7 RHOBH reunion was something no one saw coming, and it left viewers with their jaws on the ground.

She has been off and on RHOBH throughout its entire run. Kim did not appear alongside her sisters on Season 11, which was disappointing as Kathy Hilton was signed into a “friend of” role.

It has been a challenging ride for Kim Richards, as many of her issues played out on the Bravo reality TV show. Sobriety battles, losses, and bad decisions have all been shown with her story. She made it through, though.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.