Former RHOBH friend Dana Wilkey denies accusations that she put Dorit Kemsley in danger

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Dana Wilkey recently came under fire following a home invasion at Dorit Kemsley’s Ensino property. In case you’re wondering what Dana has to do with any of this, she got blasted by Teddi Mellencamp for putting the RHOBH star in danger by posting details about her online.

The post has since been removed from Dana’s social media and now she’s denying that it had anything to do with the shocking burglary at Dorit’s home last Wednesday. The incident happened while the 45-year-old was asleep and her two kids Jagger and Phoenix lay in their rooms nearby.

According to reports, Dorit was held at gunpoint by three intruders who robbed her of expensive bags and jewelry. The incident is currently under investigation and so far there have been no arrests.

Dana Wilkey denies putting Dorit Kemsley in danger

Dana recently got blasted by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp for a post she shared about Dorit and the accountability coach did not mince words. Dana had shared a screenshot of a legal document about Dorit’s company which included her LLC and business address.

However, Teddi slammed her for the post and accused her of putting Dorit and her kids in danger. But Dana is not taking the blame for the terrifying ordeal that Dorit endured. She responded to the claim and denied that her post had anything to do with the incident.

“The post I made had an office record. NO HOME ADDRESS and was public record,” wrote Dana on her Instagram story which was reshared by Page Six. “Her house is for sale on the public market and I have received the listing several times by people with address and pictures.”

Dana Wilkey claps back at Teddi Mellencamp

Following the incident at Dorit’s home, Teddi Mellencamp called out Dana underneath the now-deleted post.

“I hope you sleep really well tonight. You put her and her kids in danger by posting this. Disgusting,” wrote the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars. However, in her response, Dana called out Teddi after denying that her post had anything to do with the robbery at the Kemsley home.

“Maybe @Teddi Mellencamp could comment on what Dorit could do better to improve her security system. I’ve heard she knows a lot about that,” remarked Dana– who was throwing shade at Teddi’s husband whose company is rumored to be in charge of the security system at Dorit’s home.

She also wrote, “It appears #RHOBH has been burglarized several times likely because of showing their lifestyle.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.