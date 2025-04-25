RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized? Here’s what we know

Brandi Glanville cannot catch a break, and sadly, her health issues are far from over.

We’ve been following The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum as she struggles with a facial disfigurement that doctors are still trying to address.

Meanwhile, Brandi recently had a medical emergency at home and called 911 for help.

She shared the news on social media, noting that she couldn’t move her neck or head.

The 52-year-old was seemingly home alone at the time of the incident.

Now, she’s dreading the hefty medical bill that will likely follow her trip to the ER.

RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville rushed to the ER after being unable to move

It’s been a rough couple of days for Brandi Glanville after she woke up one morning and couldn’t move.

She shared the news on X, telling her followers, “My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed.”

The RHOBH alum said she “called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours.”

After a slew of messages from concerned fans, she followed up on the April 22 post with another update from the hospital.

Brandi posted a screenshot of her paperwork showing that she was at Kaiser Permanente, noting in the post, “I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill.”

The second photo showed her clad in a hospital gown with a needle in her arm and a medical band on her wrist.

I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill pic.twitter.com/yWuwlVOQjT — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 23, 2025

Brandi didn’t share any details about what caused the medical issue.

However, in her latest post about going live on IG, the mom of two mentioned that she was “fresh off yesterdays ER visit,” hinting that she’s back home and doing just fine.

Brandi is looking and feeling better after a new treatment

Regarding her other medical issue, Brandi hasn’t had much luck with that.

However, she says she felt and looked better after a recent medical treatment.

She posted a snippet from her Unfiltered podcast with guest Dr. Joy Kong, the woman responsible for the treatment.

“I’m chatting with @dr_joy_kong a stem cell expert and beauty innovator and sharing my personal experience with Dr. Kong’s treatments, including a cutting-edge laser facelift & how it left me feeling after!” wrote Brandi.

In the clip, she exclaims, “Everyone knows I’m having underlying medical issues, but it made my body feel better. I’m still having some sort of infection somewhere, but I texted you guys the next day. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I look really good.'”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.