Brandi Glanville claps back after accusations of Ozempic and more cosmetic surgery

Don’t come for Brandi Glanville unless you’re ready for the clap back.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo that had followers wondering which cosmetic procedures she’s had done and if she has jumped on the Housewives Ozempic train.

Brandi shared a selfie on Instagram highlighting her toned physique and slimmer look. She turned off comments, but that didn’t stop followers and critics from voicing opinions on her different appearance.

Her red lipstick matched what appeared to be her bra straps.

It’s unclear whether the angle on her selfie was off or her cheeks were given more filler. Brandi also had her blonde hair piled on top of her head. It was lighter than usual.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip star captioned her post, “Longest day ever!! Lashes off packing for Vegas to celebrate my love @tommywilliambeauty birthday ❤️❤️❤️ see y’all soon ❤️❤️”

Followers worry about Brandi Glanville after selfie

After Brandi Glanville turned the comments off on her Instagram post, followers and critics took to Reddit to voice their concerns about her appearance.

One Redditor wrote, “She was such a beautiful woman who destroyed her face with fillers and Botox. I don’t know why women feel the need to do this.”

Another replied, “I think in her case, she was broken by her ex and placed her self esteem and value in his hands. I’m sure she was off before that, but I’ve seen other women (pretty too) who were left by their husbands and went deep into Botox and filler land trying to recapture their youth, and a man.”

Someone else chimed in, “I upvoted your comment because she has clearly gone overboard. Not just on filler and Botox (I get both, but it is subtly done) she had a bad nose job and the lip fillers are out of control. I agree, she was one of, if not, the most beautiful BH housewife when she was on the show.”

Brandi Glanville’s cosmetic work is questioned. Pic credit: u/jayzengine/Reddit

Brandi Glanville claps back

Brandi Glanville took to Twitter for her response since her comments on Instagram were off.

She wrote, “I literally have nothing to my face I lighten my hair and my eyebrows I have red lipstick on & used the portrait app so haters can f**k a duck”

Brandi denies having done anything. Pic credit: @BrandiGlanville/Twitter

Her denial didn’t go over well with her Twitter critics and followers.

She looks different than she has in the past, and someone compared her new look to the mask used in the Saw movies.

Someone else in the comment section also compared her to Madonna, who recently debuted a vastly different appearance.

Brandi Glanville may deny having any work done, but her critics aren’t buying it. She presents a much slimmer figure, and her cheeks look as if they have filler. As for her lips, they may be overlined to look plumper, but injections are also a possibility.

She is slated to appear on Season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip later this year, and it will be interesting to see how this photo stands up to her confessionals there.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.