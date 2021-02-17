RHOA spoilers: Bolo appears next week for Cynthia Bailey’s bridal shower and things get a little wild

Bolo has entered the building! Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta will be heating up as next week’s episode features Cynthia Bailey’s wild bachelorette party.

Viewers have been waiting months to see the women clad in lingerie and get to the bottom of the infamous Strippergate.

According to the previews, viewers only have to wait until Sunday for those much-anticipated moments.

Kandi Burruss invited famous stripper Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire to come perform for the women.

Bolo wore an adventurous Chanel-mixed-with-leopard-print outfit that he worked his way out of for the ladies.

All of the women were given money to show their love for Bolo.

Marlo noted that this performance came at a perfect time for a lot of the women.

“These girls goin’ through problems at home right now,” Marlo said during a confessional interview. “Kenya’s going through a divorce. Toya’s trying to decide if she wants to stay with her husband or if she wanna go ahead and go with Kenya. Porsha’s going through a temporary breakup moment. They really enjoy Bolo from the looks of it.”

The women did just that. They got increasingly more enthused as he performed. Porsha even went up to Bolo during the performance and danced on him. Bolo seemed to enjoy it quite a bit too.

They were sad to see him go after his performance was over but, as the preview teases, that wasn’t the last they were seeing of Bolo for the night.

Kenya Moore begged for Bolo to come back and Porsha Williams went to the room he retreated to and said the ladies wanted him back. He asked if the cameras were being put away and she told him yes.

This is when the real fun reportedly began. Porsha and Tanya Sam can be heard moving the cameras.

The audio then captures Porsha looking for Bolo and LaToya to have some fun.

Viewers know that the audio captures even more than that, but viewers will have to wait until the episode airs to find out what else goes down.

Cynthia promises that the bachelorette party is worth the wait

During an interview on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Cynthia teased the upcoming bachelorette party that resulted in Strippergate.

Cynthia implied that some of the women got down and had the time of their lives.

“The only thing I can confirm is that Kandi Burruss Tucker knows how to throw a hell of a bachelorette party and we all had an amazing time. I had a great time and so did the ladies. Some more than others, obviously,” Cynthia quips seemingly confirming that something intimate went down.

She adds that it is worth the wait and that she has seen some things that she can never unsee.

Rumors imply that one of these things is Porsha and Tanya having a threeway with Bolo.

Bolo denies that anything went down

After rumors surfaced about Bolo getting intimate with some of the party guests, he took to social media to shut that down.

He denied doing anything unprofessional with any of the women during an Instagram Live video.

“To whom this may concern. I’m not just a stripper I’m THE stripper. I built an entire brand off of professionalism and it don’t just stop here y’all. I’ve got fans, followers, supporters that’s been around for years that can attest to that,” he prefaced.

Bolo continued, “The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now, straight b***s**t. Although I’m flattered to be in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened.”

However, some of the RHOA cast members are very adamant that it happened.

Viewers will have to wait to watch and see the truth themselves.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.