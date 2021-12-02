RHOA: Sheree Whitfield flaunts her casual style while her boyfriend serves Bravo a cease and desist

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams are reportedly not on speaking terms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Opmphoto

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield recently proved she’s unbothered by her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams’ issues with Bravo.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Whitfield returned to RHOA for season 14. The OG housewife will be a full-time cast member and reportedly planned on discussing her blossoming relationship with Gilliams. However, he wants nothing to do with Whitfield’s day job and filed a lawsuit against her network in November 2021.

Despite her partner’s legal woes, the She By Sheree founder stepped out in Atlanta to celebrate the city’s new mayor.

RHOA fans praise Sheree Whitfield’s toned down look on Instagram

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Whitfield, 51, posted multiple photos of herself at an event. According to her Instagram page, the Bravo star attended the Election Night watch party for Andre Dickens. Ultimately, the City Councilman became the 61st Mayor of Atlanta.

During the party, Whitfield snapped a couple of photos with Dickens. As they smiled for the camera, the designer rocked a high ponytail while placing one hand around the mayor and another at her side. Whitfield went with an all-black theme for her attire, wearing a crew neck sweatshirt, skinny jeans, slouchy socks, and combat boots.

The former football wife also wore minimal makeup and added a brown lip gloss to her look. Whitfield also posted her, Dickens, and her daughter, Tierra Fuller, in one photo of the carousel.

“Congratulations to our new Mayor of Atlanta @andre4atlanta 👏🏽” she captioned.

Following Whitfield’s post, several of her followers applauded her casual Election Night ensemble.

“Love the outfit, Sheree!” exclaimed one fan.

However, some Instagram commenters also criticized the look at the mayor’s big night.

“Congrats on meeting him in workout attire 😂” another user stated.

Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, filed a cease and desist letter to Bravo

Before her outing to support Dickens, Whitfield’s boyfriend’s cease and desist letter against Bravo surfaced. According to TMZ, Gilliams, who got released from his 10-year prison sentence earlier this year, doesn’t want his name or likeness on the show. However, Whitfield wanted to shoot scenes with her boyfriend for the show, but doing so would’ve reportedly harmed his house confinement.

“Please be aware that at no time has Mr. Gilliams or his agents entered into an agreement with Productions or the Network, or otherwise granted permission to Productions, the Network, or any third party entity to use his name or likeness in connection with the Program,” Gilliams’ lawyer wrote in his cease and desist letter.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 will air on Bravo in 2022.