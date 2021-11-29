RHOA: Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams mad at the RHOA star, plus sends cease and desist to Bravo

Sheree Whitfield not speaking to boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams. Pic credit: Bravo

Sheree Whitfield’s return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta is already riddled with drama and it could spell the end of her relationship with boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams. Reports are that the couple is not even on speaking terms right now following an incident related to filming.

Tyrone –who was recently released from prison and is on house arrest — now wants nothing to do with the show. He even sent Bravo a cease and desist to have all mention of his name and likeness removed from RHOA which might jeopardize Sheree’s storyline.

Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend threatens legal action against Bravo

Sheree Whitfield’s main storyline for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta might take a hit thanks to her on-again/off-again boyfriend who doesn’t want to be mentioned on the show.

We first heard about Tyrone and Sheree’s romance back in Season 10 when he was still serving a ten-year sentence, but when Tyrone lost his appeal the pair called it quits. However, due to the pandemic, Tyrone was released early and put on house arrest to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Following his release, Sheree and Tyrone rekindled their romance.

However, a recent RHOA filming incident nearly threatened Tyrone’s freedom and now he wants nothing to do with the show.

TMZ recently reported that Tyrone is currently not on speaking terms with Sheree because recent plans to shoot scenes with him at a restaurant almost led to him being arrested and sent back to prison.

Tyrone is on home confinement so going out and filming the scene could have cost Tyrone his freedom.

However, Tyrone is not just upset with Sheree, he has a bone to pick with Bravo as well. The media outlet recently obtained a cease and desist sent to the network by Tyrone’s legal team.

Tyrone Gilliams want all traces of him removed from the show

Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend sent the legal document to Bravo a few days ago and claimed that the network used his image and likeness on the Real Housewives to Atlanta without his permission.

The three-page document, which was addressed to Bravo Media, accused the network of using Tyrone’s name and likeness “unlawfully” and for “commercial purposes” in connection with the reality TV show.

The document also stated in part “it appears that Productions and the Network have consistently and deliberately used Mr. Gilliams’ name and likeness in connection with the Program for numerous seasons without his permission.”

With that being said, Tyrone’s legal team wants all traces of him removed from the show as well as any advertising or marketing related to him.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.