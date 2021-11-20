Sheree Whitfield’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta may have cost her a relationship

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams aren’t talking right now. Pic credit: Bravo

Sheree Whitfield is back for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta but her return and her recent attempt to create a storyline has caused her some problems when it comes to her relationship.

It turns out that Sheree is (or at least, was) still dealing with Tyrone Gilliams, who is currently serving the rest of his prison sentence on house arrest.

Gilliams was sentenced to 10 years behind bars back in 2013 after he was convicted of wire fraud. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was released early and put on home confinement.

Sheree Whiftield accused of risking Tyrone Gilliams’ freedom

Sheree reconnected with Tyrone back in 2016, visiting him while he was still behind bars, and their relationship was featured in her previous return to RHOA while he was still incarcerated.

Now that he’s out, though still not free, she wanted to film with him again and have it featured on Real Housewives of Atlanta. The problem is that Tyrone is still on house arrest and cannot go out without permission.

That didn’t stop Sheree from heading to Philadelphia, where Tyrone currently lives, with RHOA cameras in tow earlier this month. According to TMZ, Sheree wanted Tyrone to film a scene with her in a Philly restaurant, which would have been a clear violation of his house arrest.

After he rightfully turned down the filming request, it was reported that RHOA producers planned the scene out so that it would look like Sheree showed up to the restaurant to meet him but that Tyrone stood her up.

This all sounds like a great RHOA storyline for Sheree, but when fans spotted the reality star sipping a drink by herself at a table with two menus, someone snapped a photo, as seen below. And that, it seems, is the start of Sheree’s relationship troubles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Did Tyrone Gilliams dump Sheree Whitfield over RHOA filming stunt?

Now it’s looking like Sheree Whitfield not only lost her big RHOA storyline for the upcoming season, but she may have lost her boyfriend too. The TMZ report claims that Tyrone and Sheree haven’t spoken since November 6, when the scene was filmed.

Tyrone is said to be upset because of the way Sheree and the RHOA production made things look and he was worried about the way it all looked. After all, he’s not trying to violate the terms of his home confinement because that could result in a return to prison — especially when he’s so close to regaining all of his freedom.

That has led RHOA fans to wonder if Sheree and Tyrone will be able to reconcile after all this, or if Sheree’s stunt will be the end for them.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.