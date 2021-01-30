RHOA newbies, Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali throw jabs at each other on social media

Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali go head-to-head on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomers, Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali continue to throw shade at each other off-camera on social media.

During a recent RHOA episode, Porsha Williams told Drew about how LaToya has been slamming her quarantine wig.

Drew was not pleased and offered her own shade to LaToya and even to LaToya’s bestie, Kenya Moore.

Sign up for our newsletter!

LaToya clapped back on social media. On an Instagram story captured by @peachreportdaily, LaToya wrote, “Find a stylist sis, thank you lol.”

That’s not all! Drew made sure she had the last word and took a dig at LaToya’s looks.

“Thanks for the advice about the stylist notes taken, but what are we going to do about the filler face,” Drew tweeted. “Like sis can you smile?”

LaToya Ali shades Drew Sidora while watching back RHOA. Pic credit: @peachreportdaily/Instagram

Drew Sidora claps back at LaToya Ali’s stylist comment. Pic credit: @DREWSIDORA/Twitter

LaToya’s endless comments on Drew’s wig

LaToya met Drew one time but ever since that encounter, she has not been able to stop talking about Drew’s wig.

She referred to Drew’s wig as a pet and even named it “Drewisha.”

LaToya went on to slam Drew’s wig at a social event with Porsha, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey.

When Drew invited the women over for a Hollywood-themed dinner, Porsha let Drew know that LaToya has been dragging Drew’s wig across town.

“Guess what, honey? It’s COVID. And a sister had to do what she had to do. So don’t come for my wig. My quarantine wig was cute!” Drew exclaims in response.

“I have met this girl like one time — one time! And she has the nerve to be going around Atlanta [and] come at me for my wig?” Drew vented during a confessional interview. “What does she do again?”

A producer responded off-camera, “She has a YouTube channel.”

“Is that like a job? Having a YouTube channel? Okay,” Drew retorted.

“Listen, if my wig is sliding — please tell me. That’s who I like to be around,” Drew concluded.

Drew claims she and LaToya will never be friends

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Drew admitted that the ship has sailed in regard to her and LaToya being friends.

Drew explained that she’s not a fan of LaToya’s personality.

“She needs to put more focus on her and her children, and you know, leave people’s wigs alone…just leave everybody alone at this point,” expressed Drew.

“I feel like she’s just thirsty behavior,” Drew added.

The wig comments may have started their feud, but Drew claimed that she had a bad feeling about LaToya from the start.

She continued, “And I just didn’t connect with her even from the beginning, but seeing all that she said about me, it kinda explains I was right.”

“She’s not my cup of tea, at all,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.