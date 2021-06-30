RHOA: NeNe Leakes claims two castmembers were ‘moles’ for Bravo, says ‘I know that for a fact’

NeNe Leakes calls out moles in RHOA cast Pic credit:Bravo

NeNe Leakes just made some eye-raising claims about her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates and the OG says she has receipts to prove it. NeNe has been battling with the network for a while now and things don’t appear to be getting any better between them.

After leaving the show, the reality TV personality lashed out against Bravo and accused them of racism. She also called for fans to boycott the network due to their unfair treatment of her.

These days the OG hasn’t spoken out much about her ongoing issues with the network or what became of her complaints, but she shared an update in her latest interview.

NeNe Leakes says there’s no progress with Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had a recent chat with the Jasmine Brand and shared that nothing has progressed between her and the network since going public with her complaints against them.

“No, there’s been no progress, no progress as if just my speaking out, my outcries, my emails, my phone calls, everything to figure out just because…you know it takes two people right?” commented NeNe. “So I have definitely tried and it has been pretty much like you know, ‘shut the f**k up little black girl, we don’t give a f**k.'”

In her previous complaints, the former Bravo housewife alleged that the network tried to phase her out of the franchise by limiting her episodes, but she noted that there is more to it than that.

“When they start limiting your appearances that’s them phasing you out, trying to phase you out, right, but it was way deeper than that…like really deep,” she added.

NeNe Leakes claims two of her RHOA castmates were moles

During her chat with the media outlet, NeNe claimed two of her castmates helped the network in doing what they did to her.

“The only thing I would say publicly at this point is they had help in doing what they did,” revealed NeNe.

“There were a couple of girls on the show, who I don’t know if you remember Gabrielle Union speaking out when she had an issue and there was one particular guy that she called like the ‘house person’ and there’s two girls in particular in our cast that are like the ‘house people.'”

She continued, “You know back in the day they called them a ‘house whatever,’ I’mma call them a house snitch, they appeared on the show as one thing, and actually, behind the scenes, they were a whole mole. So I’m comfortable with saying that they had help in doing what they did.”

While the 53-year-old didn’t reveal any names, she accused the moles of “doing really, really bad things.”

Furthermore, the OG made it known that she has proof to back up her claims.

She said, “I know that for a fact, I have receipts to that, I know that to be very true, and I watched it for a period of years myself with my own eyes.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.