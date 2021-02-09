Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Has NeNe Leakes been dropped by her entire team amid racism claims against Bravo?


RHOA alum NeNe Leakes is clearing up recent rumors about being dropped by her team
NeNe Leakes denies reports she was dropped by her team. Pic credit:Bravo

Is there more trouble on the horizon for Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, NeNe Leakes?

That’s what the rumor mill is claiming after the actress tweeted up a storm on social media a few hours ago.

NeNe’s ongoing battle with the Bravo network has led to some backlash from fans.

People have been questioning the timing of the RHOA star’s claims– which came only after she parted ways with the show.

Since then she has accused Bravo of racism and even started a petition for viewers to boycott the network.

Now, new reports are claiming that NeNe’s entire team has parted ways with her.

But is this true?

Has NeNe Leakes been dropped by her entire team?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a tweet online making allegations against some people in her camp.

In a now-deleted post, the RHOA star seemingly took aim at her lawyer Steven Grossman and manager Darrell Miller.

However, the comment was captured by several media sources before the 53-year-old took it down.

NeNe wrote in part, “You can’t turn on your teammate and get away with this,” then she tagged Darrell and Steven in the post.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons
NeNe Leakes calls out her team on Twitter
Pic credit:thepeachreportdaily/Instagram
NeNe Leakes shares series of tweets on social media
Pic credit:@NeNeLeakes/Twitter

Nene actually shared a series of tweets, but that one, in particular, caused many people to wonder if things were rocky between the former Atlanta Housewife and her team.

And soon after it was shared, reports emerged that the RHOA alum had parted ways with them.

As a matter of fact, Love B. Scott later reported that “NeNe’s tweets arrive on the heels of her being dropped by almost her entire team.”

“She’s no longer a client of Steven Grossman at Untitled Entertainment, she’s no longer repped by ICM, and has parted ways with lawyer Darrell Miller,” claimed the media outlet.

They added, “We also hear that NeNe is no longer being represented by Jonesworks PR.”

NeNe Leakes denies being dropped by her team

Soon after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared to call out her lawyer and manager, media outlets started to report that all was not well in NeNe’s camp.

The claim was that the RHOA star’s entire team decided to part ways with her amid the growing controversy with Bravo.

However, NeNe took to social media once again to address the rumors.

It seems the mom-of-two caught wind of all the hoopla which came as a result of her tweets.

First, she deleted the tweet at the center of all the controversy. Then, she shared a message on social media.

And the former peach holder made it known that the reports are not true, although she didn’t go into too much detail about it.

“The ONLY statement I have…My team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time,” retorted NeNe regarding the claims.

NeNe denies being dropped by her team
Pic credit:@NeNeLeakes/Twitter

Do you think something is going on between Nene Leakes and her team?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x