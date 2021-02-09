Has NeNe Leakes been dropped by her entire team amid racism claims against Bravo?

NeNe Leakes denies reports she was dropped by her team. Pic credit:Bravo

Is there more trouble on the horizon for Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, NeNe Leakes?

That’s what the rumor mill is claiming after the actress tweeted up a storm on social media a few hours ago.

NeNe’s ongoing battle with the Bravo network has led to some backlash from fans.

People have been questioning the timing of the RHOA star’s claims– which came only after she parted ways with the show.

Since then she has accused Bravo of racism and even started a petition for viewers to boycott the network.

Now, new reports are claiming that NeNe’s entire team has parted ways with her.

But is this true?

Has NeNe Leakes been dropped by her entire team?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a tweet online making allegations against some people in her camp.

In a now-deleted post, the RHOA star seemingly took aim at her lawyer Steven Grossman and manager Darrell Miller.

However, the comment was captured by several media sources before the 53-year-old took it down.

NeNe wrote in part, “You can’t turn on your teammate and get away with this,” then she tagged Darrell and Steven in the post.

Nene actually shared a series of tweets, but that one, in particular, caused many people to wonder if things were rocky between the former Atlanta Housewife and her team.

And soon after it was shared, reports emerged that the RHOA alum had parted ways with them.

As a matter of fact, Love B. Scott later reported that “NeNe’s tweets arrive on the heels of her being dropped by almost her entire team.”

“She’s no longer a client of Steven Grossman at Untitled Entertainment, she’s no longer repped by ICM, and has parted ways with lawyer Darrell Miller,” claimed the media outlet.

They added, “We also hear that NeNe is no longer being represented by Jonesworks PR.”

NeNe Leakes denies being dropped by her team

Soon after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared to call out her lawyer and manager, media outlets started to report that all was not well in NeNe’s camp.

The claim was that the RHOA star’s entire team decided to part ways with her amid the growing controversy with Bravo.

However, NeNe took to social media once again to address the rumors.

It seems the mom-of-two caught wind of all the hoopla which came as a result of her tweets.

First, she deleted the tweet at the center of all the controversy. Then, she shared a message on social media.

And the former peach holder made it known that the reports are not true, although she didn’t go into too much detail about it.

“The ONLY statement I have…My team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time,” retorted NeNe regarding the claims.

