RHOA: Kenya Moore says Marlo Hampton wants to be the new NeNe Leakes, tells her ‘stay in your lane’

Kenya Moore thinks Marlo Hampton is trying to be too much like NeNe Leakes. Pic credit: Bravo

Kenya Moore has been the resident villain of the Real Housewives of Atlanta for ten seasons, and she is already starting in Season 14 as she continues to battle her fellow Housewives.

Marlo Hampton has been in the mix for years as a friend-of, but this is her first official season as a full-time Housewife. Although Kenya said at first that she was happy that Marlo finally got a peach, Marlo said that Kenya’s actions this season proved otherwise.

Viewers are only three episodes in and the two have been at each other’s throats every week. Now Kenya thinks Marlo is trying a little too hard to stir the pot, much like a former cast member.

Kenya said Marlo could never fill NeNe’s shoes

As a guest on The Wendy Williams Show, Kenya sat down with fill-in host Michael Rapaport to talk about this season. She did not hold back when Michael asked her about NeNe Leakes’ absence.

“What NeNe brought to the show was different, and it’s unique, and you can’t duplicate that,” she said of her former co-star. NeNe left the show after Season 12 and was the only original cast member left on the series after over a decade.

Kenya continued, speaking about the cast trying to fill the spot NeNe left, revealing, “I think the problem with some of the girls this year, well I can just say one, like Marlo, is trying to be like a NeNe and you’ll never fill those shoes. So stay in your lane, behind your bars.”

Marlo was introduced to the show as a friend-of NeNe, so the ladies have been friends for years, and have both been enemies of Kenya.

Marlo said that Kenya doesn’t view her as ‘equal’

Marlo said she has made an effort to be a good friend to Kenya, and thought that she and Kenya were on the path to a true friendship after Season 13. “I put in the work. Like, I’m going to show this girl what being a friend is. I went above and beyond to support her and I’m just like, ‘I’m tired of you never supporting me,’” Marlo said of Kenya. “Every damn time I give, she just f*****g takes some water and throws it right in my face.”

“I don’t feel Kenya was that happy at all. I feel that was all just smoke and mirrors or whatever,” Marlo says of Kenya. Marlo is referring to an interview with Kenya where Kenya said she was happy for Marlo, and that the addition of Marlo was a great move for Bravo. Kenya said Marlo’s new family dynamic as she raises her two young nephews would be a wonderful storyline for fans to follow.

Marlo continued, “I feel deep inside that she didn’t feel that I should have [a peach]. She didn’t want me to be her equal or sitting on the couch next to her.” Marlo then spoke of her many years as a friend-of, saying, “I’ve been there, but she’s always been able to feel like she had one on top of me, saying she was a peach holder. But I don’t think she was genuine at all in being excited for me.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.