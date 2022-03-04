RHOA: Kandi Burruss says she ‘bumped heads really bad’ with Marlo Hampton while filming Season 14

Kandi Burruss teases drama with Marlo Hampton. Pic credit: Quantrell Colbert/Bravo

Kandi Burruss just teased drama between her and another Real Housewives of Atlanta star while filming Season 14. Kandi’s opponent was newly minted peach holder Marlo Hampton.

After several years of having a friend role on the show, Marlo was promoted to full-time Housewife and it seems that Season 14 will prove to us why the fashionista finally got her peach.

While Kandi didn’t reveal much about the root of their drama, she did admit that the fight was so bad she felt it could have ruined their relationship for good. While we’ll have to wait until the new season airs to see how it all goes down, here’s what Kandi revealed about her feud with Marlo.

Kandi Burruss is out promoting her new show Kandi & the Gang which is set to premiere on Bravo this Sunday.

However, during her interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Kandi discussed the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and all the drama that’s to come.

One faceoff that viewers can look forward to is the one between Kandi and Marlo.

“Marlo and I bump heads really bad this year,” confessed Kandi while talking to guest host and Housewives fan, Michael Rapaport.

Kandi explained that things are better between her and Marlo since their big blowout. However, she admitted that at the time she wasn’t sure they would be able to restore their friendship.

“We’re better now but it was one of those, you know, that I didn’t think we were gonna come back from it,” said Kandi. “It was bad.”

Last season Marlo feuded with Kenya Moore and we’ll see the current state of their relationship when the show returns.

Kandi Burruss says Kenya Moore ‘read’ some of her castmates ‘for filth’

While teasing the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi also dished on castmate Kenya Moore who always brings the drama.

Don’t expect anything less from Kenya when the show returns because Kandi revealed that Kenya “read some more people for filth.”

Kenya doesn’t have her nemesis Porsha Williams to face off with anymore since she quit the show after ten years of being a cast member, so the former beauty queen has seemingly set her sights on someone else.

Kandi didn’t reveal who Kenya faced off with while filming the show, but she noted “it was so bad.”

“I’m don’t want to say who it was, you’re gonna have to watch… but they called me, like a day or two later and was like ‘Kandi why you let her read me like that?’ That’s how bad it was.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.