RHOA: Kenya Moore says Marc Daly took away her ‘confidence and self-esteem’

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly have been estranged since September 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore doesn’t regret moving forward with her divorce from Marc Daly.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Moore, 50, and Daly, 48, officially called it quits in January 2021. The breakup came after years of on-again-off-again interactions between the couple. In 2017, they got married in a private ceremony and had their daughter, Brooklyn Daly, the following year.

Moore recently opened up about what influenced her decision to end her and Daly’s marriage.

RHOA star Kenya Moore said she ‘felt lost in my marriage’ to Marc Daly

On RHOA, fans watched as Moore navigated her relationship with Daly. Although she said in season 12 that the couple tried working on their marriage during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they continued living in separate locations. Moore stated that she and Daly juggled their time between her home in Atlanta and New York City, near his restaurant.

In August 2021, the former pageant queen filed for divorce from Daly after four years together. During an interview with Page Six, she’s living her best, single life.

“What’s liberating is to be able to live through it and come out better for it. I’m excited for this new chapter and this new life,” Moore said of her impending divorce. “I felt lost in my marriage.”

“I lost myself, I lost my voice and I lost a lot of my confidence and self-esteem because of everything that was happening with the relationship,” she continued.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly were in a ‘bonafide state of separation’

Before officially filing for divorce, Moore often shared on RHOA the challenges of having a long-distance marriage. Ultimately, living in another state as Daly proved to be too much for her. In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Moore said she and the restauranteur “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019. The Waiting to Exhale actor also added that she felt the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Amid her divorce, Moore has focused on raising Brooklyn and projects like Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Road Trip and Dancing With the Stars. However, the TV personality already knows what she’s looking for when she tries dating again.

“[I’m looking for] someone who’s really kind and funny and makes me laugh,” Moore said on DWTS in October 2021. “I just want to have a good time right now.”

“I want to date,” she continued. “I want to put my toe in the water and see what’s out there, see who might like a little chocolate, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.