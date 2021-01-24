Marc Daly and Kenya Moore call it quits for good this time, RHOA star getting a divorce

It’s the moment we all saw coming, but now it’s official.

Marc Daly is pulling the plug on his marriage to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

The couple had a romantic destination wedding in St. Lucia in 2017, and by 2018 their daughter Brooklyn was born.

However, the honeymoon phase didn’t last for very long as the couple split only two years later but then attempted to reconcile.

While Kenya has spoken highly of her husband and how different he was when they first met, the rest of the world never saw that side of the New York restauranter.

In fact, when Marc appeared on past episodes of the show, fans were shocked to see how disrespectful he was to his wife.

By the end of Season 12, they appeared to be on the brink of divorce once again.

However, Marc and Kenya confused fans a few weeks ago when they looked very cozy at a party for their 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

But, things must have taken quite a turn since then because Marc just made their split official.

Marc announces divorce from Kenya Moore

Late last year the Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave an update about her marriage while on The Wendy Williams show.

The former Miss USA surprisingly shared that Marc wanted to reconcile with her and try to save their marriage.

However, Kenya wasn’t too keen on the idea at the time, given all that had taken place between them.

“No honey, I’m done with that, No!” said the 49-year-old.

She told the controversial talk show host, “I’m the prize, and if a man doesn’t recognize that then please go to the next woman. Because I have always been raised that way.”

Well, now it appears that Marc is on to the next.

In a recent statement to The Root, Kenya’s estranged husband revealed his intent to officially divorce the reality TV star.

It reads, in part, “After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage.”

Marc Daly wants things to be amicable

In his statement to the media outlet, Marc made it known that he still has love for Kenya, and wants them to amicably co-parent their daughter.

“I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom,” wrote Marc.

This announcement should not come as a surprise to RHOA fans. At the start of Season 13, we saw Kenya in limbo about whether to officially pull the plug on her marriage. And while she didn’t make the move, we saw her trying to get her affairs in order in case of a divorce.

And now it’s official! Marc and Kenya are over for good.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.