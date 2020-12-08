Kenya Moore says estranged husband Marc Daly wants to reconcile — Are they getting back together?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 has finally premiered and as usual, we can depend on Kenya Moore to bring the drama.

The first episode picked up with Moore’s relationship storyline which involves her pending divorce from estranged husband, Marc Daly.

Last season, Marc appeared on the reality show and viewers immediately noticed cracks in the couple’s short marriage.

By the last episode, the cast was shocked to find out in the media that Daly had filed for divorce from his wife.

It seemed the two were headed for divorce but from what we know, they are still married.

Now, Kenya is dishing about the state of their relationship, and it seems Marc is not quite ready to call it quits on his family.

Kenya says she and Marc are evolving as a couple

The controversial RHOA star recently sat down for an interview with Wendy Williams and, of course, the conversation turned to her marriage.

Kenya has been sharing photos of her estranged husband on social media, leaving fans confused about the state of their relationship.

Marc and Kenya looked very cozy a few weeks ago at their daughter Brooklyn’s birthday party.

So Wendy of course tried to get some clarity and asked about Daly.

“We are trying to navigate this whole thing of us being separated and the fact that we have a young child together,” responded the Bravo star.

She continued, “Our priority is always going to be Brooklyn and I put her first, and if that means that we have to celebrate thanksgiving together or Christmas together or throw her her birthday parties together then that’s what it’ll be because she is everything to me and I would sacrifice anything for her. ”

“We are constantly evolving,” Kenya told the talk show host. ” We were heading down the road of divorce but you have to watch the show to figure out where we end up.”

Marc wants to reconcile with Kenya

During the revealing chat, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that Daly wants to give their marriage another shot.

Moore told the talk show host that Marc is fighting for his family but based on Kenya’s response, it may be too little too late.

“No honey, I’m done with that, No!” said the 49-year-old.

“I’m the prize, and if a man doesn’t recognize that then please go to the next woman. Because I have always been raised that way.”



The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.