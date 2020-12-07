Kenya Moore’s marriage takes a turn for the worse on RHOA Season 13

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore revealed that her marriage with Marc Daly has only gotten worse during the pandemic.

On the RHOA Season 13 premiere, Kenya drove to meet with her divorce attorney. On the drive over, she vented to her friend Brandon about how her relationship with Marc has taken a toll on her.

“I know it’s a trying time for him, but I’m tired of making excuses for him,” Kenya told Brandon, and that she was “just tired of being sad.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve been a wife that has tried everything to be respectful, be kind, and I feel like, for the past six months, my marriage has just gone downhill,” Kenya continued.

She then arrived at her appointment with her divorce attorney, during which they discussed the status of her and Marc’s separation.

“This is not my first time speaking with a divorce attorney,” she said in a confessional interview. “This is just the first time I have decided to figure out what my options are before I take action and file.”

What Kenya’s RHOA costars think of her marriage

She later met up with RHOA costars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey and revealed that she is strongly considering divorcing Marc.

Read More The 10 hottest husbands of the Real Housewives

“I have just been feeling like I’m just in a holding pattern, and whenever I’ve tried to really talk to him about us, it never really goes anywhere,” Kenya shared. “After about five months of us being apart, I said, you know, I’m going to go to New York. I’m going to make sure Brooklyn sees him and try to talk to him.

“So the first day, we were OK. Second day, he picked a fight with me. He spoke to me in a nasty way.”

“I haven’t completely made a decision, but my heart tells me that he cannot change,” Kenya added.

Her friends reassured her that she has done everything she could to salvage her relationship and that they would support her in whichever decision she makes.

The status of Kenya’s marriage after Season 12

Kenya seemed optimistic about the potential of salvaging her marriage with Marc.

He had filed for separation during Season 12. She wasn’t necessarily on board with the separation, but he told her he would publicly announce it the next day anyway.

She blocked him on social media, but during the Season 12 reunion, she explained that he has since contacted her. He admitted that he wanted to fix their relationship, and she noted that he was truly fighting for his family.

The two even reunited to celebrate their daughter, Brooklyn’s birthday.

However, it appears that the pressures of the pandemic and their long-distance marriage tore them apart once again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.