Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Kenya Moore and estranged husband Marc Daly reunite for daughter’s birthday, is the couple back together?


By
RHOA viewers are wondering if Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are back together
Rumors of Kenya Moore and Marc Daly reuniting have surfaced. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are sparking reconciliation rumors after spending time together over the weekend.

We haven’t seen The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her estranged husband since last season.

Their disastrous relationship came to a crashing halt during the show when Marc filed for divorce from his wife after a charity event.

The drastic step taken by Marc was a shock to Kenya, who we saw tearfully confiding in her castmates after news hit the blogs.

We witnessed the RHOA alum removing her hubby’s items from her Atlanta home to send back to his hometown.

Since then, the estranged couple has only been spotted once together.

This was back in February when Kenya was in New York for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

They recently spent the day celebrating the birthday of their beautiful baby Brooklyn and now we’re wondering if there’s any chance the former couple will get back together.

Kenya shows off Marc Daly on social media

Kenya had tongues wagging when her estranged husband popped up on her Instagram page.

The reality TV personality shared a pic of Marc laying in bed and playing with Brooklyn.

It would seem as though Marc was in town for their daughter’s birthday and stayed at Kenya’s home. If this is indeed the case, then things must have improved drastically for the couple over the last few months.

Kenya later shared another post of Marc, this time a video of both her and Marc enjoying Brooklyn’s party.

Kenya Moore shares photo of estranged husband
Pic credit: thepeachreportdaily/Instagram

Of course, the posts sparked lots of questions, and surprisingly, some hopeful comments from fans.

“Yasssss ! I pray for their family in Jesus name,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautiful family,” wrote another commenter.

fans comment about Marc Daly and Kenya Moore
Pic credit: thepeachreportdaily/Instagram

Are Kenya and Marc back together?

While we don’t know where the divorce stands at the moment, as far as we know, the couple has not reconciled.

Kenya still resides in Atlanta with Brooklyn and Marc lives in New York.

However, the couple is on good terms these days, and have even talked about the prospect of having another child together.

The former beauty queen shared the interesting news with Us Weekly a few months ago, admitting that it’s something they have considered, regardless of how their marriage turns out.

“It’s scary for him too … because Brooklyn’s not his, ya know, only child, so for him, it’s like, ‘Well, how many children will I have, you know?’ So, I think that is probably the biggest issue for him,” shared Moore. “It’s a sensitive subject.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Alicea James
Alicea has an obsession for reality TV and pop culture, and has contributed to various magazines, websites, blogs and books. She is also a certified... read more
Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments