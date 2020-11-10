Kenya Moore and estranged husband Marc Daly reunite for daughter’s birthday, is the couple back together?

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are sparking reconciliation rumors after spending time together over the weekend.

We haven’t seen The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her estranged husband since last season.

Their disastrous relationship came to a crashing halt during the show when Marc filed for divorce from his wife after a charity event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The drastic step taken by Marc was a shock to Kenya, who we saw tearfully confiding in her castmates after news hit the blogs.

We witnessed the RHOA alum removing her hubby’s items from her Atlanta home to send back to his hometown.

Since then, the estranged couple has only been spotted once together.

This was back in February when Kenya was in New York for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Read More The top 5 craziest moments on Real Housewives of Atlanta

They recently spent the day celebrating the birthday of their beautiful baby Brooklyn and now we’re wondering if there’s any chance the former couple will get back together.

Kenya shows off Marc Daly on social media

Kenya had tongues wagging when her estranged husband popped up on her Instagram page.

The reality TV personality shared a pic of Marc laying in bed and playing with Brooklyn.

It would seem as though Marc was in town for their daughter’s birthday and stayed at Kenya’s home. If this is indeed the case, then things must have improved drastically for the couple over the last few months.

Kenya later shared another post of Marc, this time a video of both her and Marc enjoying Brooklyn’s party.

Of course, the posts sparked lots of questions, and surprisingly, some hopeful comments from fans.

“Yasssss ! I pray for their family in Jesus name,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautiful family,” wrote another commenter.

Are Kenya and Marc back together?

While we don’t know where the divorce stands at the moment, as far as we know, the couple has not reconciled.

Kenya still resides in Atlanta with Brooklyn and Marc lives in New York.

However, the couple is on good terms these days, and have even talked about the prospect of having another child together.

The former beauty queen shared the interesting news with Us Weekly a few months ago, admitting that it’s something they have considered, regardless of how their marriage turns out.

“It’s scary for him too … because Brooklyn’s not his, ya know, only child, so for him, it’s like, ‘Well, how many children will I have, you know?’ So, I think that is probably the biggest issue for him,” shared Moore. “It’s a sensitive subject.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.