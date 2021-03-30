RHOA: Kenya Moore claims Drew Sidora is lying about who paid for the NOLA trip, says she begged for a peach

Kenya Moore calls out Drew Sidora. Pic credit:Bravo

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta featured another Drew Sidora versus Kenya Moore faceoff, and this time it happened while the women were in New Orleans, but it didn’t quite end there.

When the episode aired, the drama spilled over onto social media as it usually does.

After the disastrous trip that Kenya planned a few weeks ago, Drew decided that the women needed a do-over. Keep in mind that the only person invited on the private jet was LaToya Ali during Kenya’s trip.

The other women traveled in a hot bus for several hours to get to their destination. But Drew made sure that the entire cast traveled in style on her private jet.

However, Kenya Moore is contesting that!

Kenya Moore says Drew Sidora didn’t pay for the private jet

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars jetted off to New Orleans thanks to Drew Sidora.

The actress told the group that her husband Ralph Pittman had organized a private jet so that the Atlanta peaches could travel in style.

However, Kenya is calling foul on that. After the latest episode aired on Sunday night, the 50-year took to Twitter to call out her castmate.

According to the Atlanta Housewife, Drew lied about who exactly paid for the private jet.

And Kenya claimed that it wasn’t Ralph who made things possible after all. It was actually production that shelled out the big bucks for the women.

“I pay for my own PJs and she lies and says it was her husband when it was production,” commented Kenya.

The former beauty queen also threw more shade at the newbie in her tweet. She claimed that Drew has begged to be on RHOA for three years.

So far Drew has not responded to Kenya’s claim. However, if her past actions are anything to go by, the 35-year old will have a comeback for her castmate real soon.

Kenya Moore says Drew Sidora was taking jabs at her

Kenya had more to say about the NOLA trip during her stint on the Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show.

She thinks that Drew was taking digs at her during the cast trip.

“Drew was taking every opportunity to take digs at me,” claimed Kenya. “I see and hear everything. I’m used to it from her so I just ignored her.”

The RHOA star continued, “She was just trying to get a reaction from me and she was just trying to you know, be an irritant–which is kind of like her MO with me at this point.”

“But trust me, no shade is ever lost on me, ” added Kenya.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.