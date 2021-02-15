Drew Sidora talks drama with Kenya Moore on RHOA, says ‘I didn’t sign up to be hazed’

Drew Sidora talks Kenya Moore’s treatment of her. Pic credit:Bravo

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta featured another tense moment between Drew Sidora and Kenya Moore.

The women are still on their cast trip to Charleston, and they are non-too-pleased with Kenya as a host.

However, despite complaining to each other about Kenya’s treatment towards them, they refused to say it to her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So Drew brought up the issue during a dinner with the women, and the single mom did not take kindly to that. It seems the former beauty queen does not take kindly to anything that Drew says or does.

She has been throwing shade at the new peach holder since meeting her. And newbie LaToya Ali has joined in right along with her. But Drew is not one to sit back and take anyone’s shade.

Is RHOA like a sorority?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie had an appearance on Bossip’s Reality Recap and talked about her time on the show.

And the 35-year-old compared the experience to being in a sorority.

Read More LaToya Ali throws more shade at Drew Sidora after her castmate unfollows her on social media

And she admitted her disappointment in how some of the women –specifically Kenya Moore-treated her.

“Listen, I didn’t sign up for a sorority last time I checked, okay,” noted Drew. “This is just a group of ladies, and they all — let me say have been doing their thing and have had success in their own minds.”

She continued, “But let me tell you, I just brought my genuine self, and so I did not sign up to be hazed. And I got a mama…and last time I checked, none of them was my mama.”

Drew Sidora says she doesn’t speak to Kenya Moore

During her chat with the media outlet, the new Atlanta Housewife noted that she’s okay with some of the women not warming up to her.

However, she’s not okay with their sorority like behavior, which apparently carried through the entire season.

“And I think, ‘when does the hazing stop?’ Because — you haven’t seen yet but, she[Kenya] didn’t let up, you know what I mean?” confessed Drew. “And I tried, I tried, I tried. And even to this day, we don’t talk, we don’t text, and it is what it is!”

But despite not getting along with Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali, the peach holder has found some great friends in her other costars.

She admitted that her favorites on the show are Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, and Shamea Morton.

“I’m grateful because they’ve been super supported for me, as I’m new to the group. So those would be my faves right there,” commented the Atlanta Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.