Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Drew Sidora talks drama with Kenya Moore on RHOA, says ‘I didn’t sign up to be hazed’


RHOA newbie Drew Sidora says the show feels like a sorority
Drew Sidora talks Kenya Moore’s treatment of her. Pic credit:Bravo

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta featured another tense moment between Drew Sidora and Kenya Moore.

The women are still on their cast trip to Charleston, and they are non-too-pleased with Kenya as a host.

However, despite complaining to each other about Kenya’s treatment towards them, they refused to say it to her face.

So Drew brought up the issue during a dinner with the women, and the single mom did not take kindly to that. It seems the former beauty queen does not take kindly to anything that Drew says or does.

monsterscriticsreality

146 120

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Well the gloves are off! #MAFS Chris Williams said he refuses to do MAFS Unfiltered as long as Jamie...

View

Feb 15

0 0
Open
Well the gloves are off! #MAFS Chris Williams said he refuses to do MAFS Unfiltered as long as Jamie Otis is the host! 💥 Details at link in the bio. . . . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #chriswilliams #jamieotis #mafsunfiltered #lifetime #unfiltered #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige

Well the gloves are off! #MAFS Chris Williams said he refuses to do MAFS Unfiltered as long as Jamie Otis is the host! 💥 Details at link in the bio.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #chriswilliams #jamieotis #mafsunfiltered #lifetime #unfiltered #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Not surprisingly, Clare Crawley unfollows Dale Moss on Instagram, saying he’s not the man she ...

View

Feb 15

1 0
Open
Not surprisingly, Clare Crawley unfollows Dale Moss on Instagram, saying he’s not the man she thought he was. 🗣 Shocking. We know. Details at link in the bio. 🥀 (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #thebachelorette #dalemoss #clareanddale #thebachelor #thebacheloretteabc

Not surprisingly, Clare Crawley unfollows Dale Moss on Instagram, saying he’s not the man she thought he was. 🗣 Shocking. We know. Details at link in the bio. 🥀
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clarecrawley #thebachelorette #dalemoss #clareanddale #thebachelor #thebacheloretteabc ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

#TheChallenge’s Josh Martinez reveals he received a huge fine for Double Agents blowup involving ...

View

Feb 15

3 0
Open
#TheChallenge’s Josh Martinez reveals he received a huge fine for Double Agents blowup involving his Big Brother ally, Fessy Shafaat, and Devin Walker. Read what happened when host TJ Lavin paid him a little visit at link in bio. (📸Pic credit: MTV) . . . . . #doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv @mtvthechallenge #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv

#TheChallenge’s Josh Martinez reveals he received a huge fine for Double Agents blowup involving his Big Brother ally, Fessy Shafaat, and Devin Walker. Read what happened when host TJ Lavin paid him a little visit at link in bio.
(📸Pic credit: MTV)
.
.
.
.
.
#doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv @mtvthechallenge #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv ...

3 0

She has been throwing shade at the new peach holder since meeting her. And newbie LaToya Ali has joined in right along with her. But Drew is not one to sit back and take anyone’s shade.

Is RHOA like a sorority?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie had an appearance on Bossip’s Reality Recap and talked about her time on the show.

And the 35-year-old compared the experience to being in a sorority.

And she admitted her disappointment in how some of the women –specifically Kenya Moore-treated her.

“Listen, I didn’t sign up for a sorority last time I checked, okay,” noted Drew. “This is just a group of ladies, and they all — let me say have been doing their thing and have had success in their own minds.”

She continued, “But let me tell you, I just brought my genuine self, and so I did not sign up to be hazed. And I got a mama…and last time I checked, none of them was my mama.”

Drew Sidora says she doesn’t speak to Kenya Moore

During her chat with the media outlet, the new Atlanta Housewife noted that she’s okay with some of the women not warming up to her.

However, she’s not okay with their sorority like behavior, which apparently carried through the entire season.

“And I think, ‘when does the hazing stop?’ Because — you haven’t seen yet but, she[Kenya] didn’t let up, you know what I mean?” confessed Drew. “And I tried, I tried, I tried. And even to this day, we don’t talk, we don’t text, and it is what it is!”

But despite not getting along with Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali, the peach holder has found some great friends in her other costars.

She admitted that her favorites on the show are Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, and Shamea Morton.

“I’m grateful because they’ve been super supported for me, as I’m new to the group. So those would be my faves right there,” commented the Atlanta Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x