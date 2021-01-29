Drew Sidora teases explosive RHOA episode — Says a ‘line was crossed,’ and she felt ‘really disrespected’

Drew Sidora says one cast member crossed the line. Pic credit:Bravo

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta promises to be an explosive one. and we’ve already seen a tiny snippet of what fans can expect.

It seems the brewing tension between Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali will boil over next week.

The two newbies have been going at it since the moment they met and clearly, there won’t be a resolution anytime soon.

Last week, we saw the group heading off to South Carolina for their cast trip and that’s where all the craziness will go down.

Drew Sidora recently gave some clues as to what we can expect as we gear up for the drama.

She didn’t give away too much but admitted that she felt very disrespected by what happened.

Drew Sidora talks dramatic episode to come on RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie had a recent chat on Out Loud with RHOA alum Claudia Jordan.

Claudia only lasted one season on the show, but during her short stint, she had more than enough drama to last a lifetime.

As a matter of fact, the Fox Soul host went up against NeNe Leakes in an epic war-of words during a cast trip.

And let’s just say she came out victorious after the famous face off with the OG.

As for Drew, she dished about the moment that will play out soon, that took her out of character.

“It’s like that thing where there’s a line that you shouldn’t cross and that line was crossed,” said Drew. “You know, overly crossed.”

She continued, “I’m from Chicago. And so, I think like any woman could agree, when you come in someone’s personal space and you put hands, you’re asking for whatever is inside that person, and it’s all of Chi-town.

“And that’s what you’re gonna see,” added the 35-year-old.

Drew Sidora says RHOA castmate’s action was very disrespectful

During her interview with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to dish about the incident.

“It was very disrespectful,” remarked Drew. “It took me to a place that I was just like ‘here it is, here we go’ on vacation and it wasn’t nice at all.”

“She pushed me to the limit,” the RHOA star added,

During the chat, Drew didn’t call out the name of the person, at the risk of giving too much away. But we’ve seen a clip of the upcoming episode and it appears to be LaToya Ali who pushed Drew to the limit.

In the clip, we see the newbies exchanging some shady words back and forth, and before it ended, LaToya walked up to Drew and grabbed her hand.

“Oh I was boiling, I was boiling,” commented Drew about the incident. “Because I just felt really disrespected.”



The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.