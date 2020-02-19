Reality Steve reveals he’s never gotten more negative information about a contestant than Victoria F

Reality Steve is known for spoiling seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise.
He does this job with the help of people who send him tips, videos, and rumors.
Sometimes, he’s able to verify the rumors, and other times, he doesn’t share what he’s told.
But there was something different about this season of The Bachelor. Not only has Steve been unable to spoil the finale, but he’s also been bombarded with negative information about one particular contestant.
In a new interview with A Beautiful Podcast to Fall In Love, Steve reveals that he has never received so much negative information about a contestant as he has with Victoria Fuller.
Reality Steve reveals people just came forward with information
Steve didn’t even have to dig that much for the information. He has previously revealed that people just sent him information about her.
In the clip below, you can hear how he confirms that people seemingly don’t like Victoria and were more than willing to dish out information about her.
Big shoutout to @RealitySteve for joining @trumbullina and I on the show today and sharing the story of how he influenced Victoria F.’s unbelievable hometown date! https://t.co/B0k05H7moh pic.twitter.com/n7d4FKHLXP
— Liam Mathews (@liamaathews) February 19, 2020
Steve also confirms that Merissa Pence contacted him with the hopes of speaking to producers about Victoria.
While Steve didn’t have contacts with production, he did help her out by sharing what he could as long as he could confirm the information.
Reality Steve helped Merissa Pence with her information
Merissa is the ex-girlfriend that warned Peter Weber about Victoria during the hometown dates. At the time, she didn’t reveal what she knew.
However, this week, Merissa revealed that Victoria had broken up four marriages.
She revealed Victoria cheated with the men in the marriages, and the wives spoke to Merissa about it. Pence shared that the wives were thankful that someone was defending them and calling Victoria out for what she had supposedly done.
Victoria has not addressed the allegations specifically but did share an Instagram post back in November, hinting that she had been bullied.
View this post on Instagram
JEREMIAH 29:11 I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES. With that being said— On my best days & especially on my worst days I look to a friend. The best friend I’ve ever had in my life. He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that.’ That friend is my Black Lab, Buxton. I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog. Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug! Life will throw you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love & loyalty from a 4 legged friend willing to catch those curveballs for you. We may not always know the WHY, but we can rely on the fact that there is a reason. A reason to keep pushing forward wherever we may be in life. A reason that is a lot bigger than us. I trust that God & the Universe are showing me the way. . . . . & just remember.. we all have a story.
All of the information that came out because of Merissa resulted in a confrontation at a bar in December after Victoria came home.
While Merissa claims that Victoria yelled at her, Victoria claims that she was forced to lock herself in the bathroom for her own safety.
Victoria may share her side of the story on the Women Tell All special.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.
