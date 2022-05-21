Real Housewives star Kenya Moore says Dancing with the Stars saved her

Kenya Moore and Brandon on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

Kenya Moore came on Dancing with the Stars at the age of 50 and impressed the judges and won over a lot of fans.

Her fans were on her side from the start, calling out judges for any low scores and feeling that her elimination was unfair. Kenya went home after the Halloween performance, an Argentine tango paying homage to Arachnophobia.

After her elimination, she broke down in tears and showed a lot of emotion about her time on the show.

“I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true,” Kenya said at the time. “I have so much respect for all of you, and all of you, I love you guys so much!”

Kenya Moore revealed in a recent interview that the show was so important to her because it helped save her life.

Kenya Moore on how DWTS saved her

When Kenya Moore signed on to dance on the reality show, she was in the middle of a very difficult divorce from Marc Daly. According to Kenya, she was not in a good state of mind as the divorce raged on while she was also raising a baby.

“[It] came right on time because I was so down on myself,” Kenya said. “[I was] just trying to figure out how to be a single mom; how to take care of my business.”

She said that the entire divorce put her in a dark place and she then credited Dancing with the Stars and her partner Brandon Armstrong for helping her get back to a brighter spot in her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“You know, it just took me out of this really dark place, and it just made me feel alive again, like valuable again, where people can see me because I wasn’t seen in my marriage, and I had this wonderful partner who just made me feel great to just be there every day,” she said.

Kenya reveals how Brandon Armstrong helped her

As for Brandon, she said he was like a little brother and he helped her thrive during the competition.

“I felt free, like, this is who I am. I’m just going to take off all the layers and let people see who I am, and it was just so liberating, and it felt so good being there.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.