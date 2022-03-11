RHOA: Kenya Moore’s husband Marc Daly says she’s dragging out their divorce, wants her to pay his legal bills

Marc Daly wants his ex-wife Kenya Moore to pay his legal fees. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is being accused by husband Marc Daly of refusing to cooperate in their divorce proceedings, and he is requesting Kenya pay his legal fees.

According to reports, Marc has accused Kenya of intentionally delaying their divorce proceedings. Since Kenya formally filed for divorce, the duo has been battling it out in court over their custody agreement, finances, and living arrangements.

Marc filed a new motion against his estranged wife, blaming her for the drawn-out divorce. He claims Kenya took months to turn over her financial documents and failed to submit a proposed child support worksheet. He also claimed that Kenya is refusing to answer basic questions, but did not elaborate on what she was allegedly withholding.

He now wants the court to make her responsible for paying off his legal bills associated with the divorce. Kenya has denied her husbands’ claims that she is prolonging their official separation. In response, she is now asking for Marc to cover her legal bills and for his motion to be denied.

Kenya and Marc’s divorce is proving to be lengthy

Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May of 2021. They married in June 2017 but separated in September 2019.

Following their split, Kenya requested sole physical and legal custody of their three-year-old daughter Brooklyn, who had lived in Atlanta with Moore while Daly lived in New York City. Last June, Marc filed a response seeking joint legal custody of Brooklyn but saying he was happy for her to maintain primary physical custody.

Kenya has also petitioned the court to seal all court proceedings. Her legal team has filed this claim on the basis that Kenya is a celebrity, and she wants to keep her private life from becoming public.

Marc previously tried to keep Kenya from allowing Brooklyn, who is now three years old, to be shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, claiming the environment was not appropriate for a young child.

Kenya’s attorneys argued that being on the show was dependent on her family being allowed to film with her. The judge agreed that Brooklyn could be filmed for the show with a few exceptions. The judge determined that no evidence was shown that Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

What went wrong in Kenya’s once happy marriage?

When Kenya filed for divorce from Marc, she stated that her marriage was irretrievably broken and could not be fixed. At the time, neither she nor Marc would comment on the exact reasons for their split.

However, on her recent filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she confided in her castmates that her marriage was very toxic. She said that she eventually determined that she and Brooklyn deserved better, and Kenya wanted her daughter to see Mommy happy.

Many scenes from episodes of RHOA showed Marc having outbursts and he criticized Kenya often. She said this greatly affected her confidence and self-esteem. Kenya is now enjoying being single and focusing on Brooklyn, and of course, filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.