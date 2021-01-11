Real Housewives of Orange County viewers do not want Shannon Beador back for another season

It’s official, fans are over Shannon Beador and they do not want her back for another season.

To be fair, viewers are fed up with this entire season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and they want a cast shakeup for Season 16.

But, the main consensus from people is that even if some of the current cast members return, they want Beador gone!

It’s been a rough season for the entire cast as they had to contend with filming Season 15 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the absence of Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson has been felt by fans, despite having a love/hate relationship with the OGs.

Now, 13 episodes into the season, and most viewers are on the same page about Shannon Beador.

And so far it’s not looking too good for the six-season housewife.

Social media fans bash Shannon Beador

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have taken to social media to bash the mom-of-three.

Not only are they tired of her constant crying and whining on almost every episode, but now they want her fired from RHOC.

A simple scroll through the comments on Twitter will clearly indicate that Beador does not have many fans on her side.

We haven’t exactly seen her in the best light this season.

We witnessed Shannon get angry at her daughters, and boyfriend John Janssen, for not adhering to her safety protocols regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Shannon, who has underlying health conditions, falls into the category of people who are more at risk.

And, that made her extra paranoid which not only annoyed her family and cast members but viewers as well.

Now, they’re making it known that they want the 56-year-old off the show!

Twitter fans want Shannon gone

We already know that social media can be quite brutal, and they’re not holding back about the current RHOC cast.

But, it seems Shannon Beador is getting the brunt of criticism from fans who are just fed up with her storyline.

One Twitter user shared a pic of the Orange County Housewife and asked followers if they want Beador to return.

And let’s just say if it were up to these Twitter votes, Shannon would be out of a job.

Would you like to see Shannon Beador return for another season?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.